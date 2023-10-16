Taylor Hall Calls Out NHL For Expectations on Connor Bedard

Taylor Hall is not a fan of the fact the NHL and opposing teams are asking so much of rookie and generational superstar Connor Bedard in the early goings of the NHL season. Bedard, who is the game’s next big star, has been gracious with his time, talking to media and everyone else associated with the league as he makes his way from town to town for the first time, but Hall says it’s a bit much.
Hall is back with the team after suffering a bit of an injury following a hit by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Not only is it good he’s back for the Blackhawks, but Hall has taken it upon himself to be somewhat of a mentor to the young Bedard this season. He noted, “It can be a little much for him at times. He doesn’t say that, but it feels like it is.”
One member of the media asked Hall how Bedard is handling the “circus tour” and Hall responded, ” I think he’s handling it really well.” He added, “He does way too many in-game interviews and stuff. I think they need to find a way to just let him play…” Hall did acknowledge that Bedard understands his role as a major marketing tool for the league and that access to him is big for the NHL. He’s been a gamer, even if Hall thinks it’s a lot to ask.
“He’s a major ambassador for the game of hockey and he’s handling it so well. He doesn’t seem to be fazed by it,” said Hall, who remembers what it was like to be a first-overall pick in a hockey-crazy market, but didn’t have nearly the demands for his time as Bedard does.
Hall noted that the team still needs to be working on their own on-ice issues, including maximizing intermission strategies and practice time. Every minute that Bedard takes to talk to a new member of the media is a minute the team doesn’t have him for meetings and strategy sessions.
Things Should Calm Down Over Time
This should all calm down as Bedard makes his way around the league and into different cities. He’s still the league’s shiny new toy and most of these markets haven’t had a chance to talk with him yet. At some point, he’ll become just another player, even if he’ll be a bonafide star by the time he makes his way back to some of these areas.
