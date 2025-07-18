Trade Rumblings: Is Nugent-Hopkins the Next Oiler Out?

Veteran Oilers analyst Allan Mitchell has raised the possibility that longtime Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins may be on the verge of a role reduction—or even a departure. In a recent article for The Athletic, Mitchell questions whether the Oilers see Nugent-Hopkins in a “feature role” any longer, adding, “he would seem to be a reasonable trade option for a team looking for room under the cap.”

Mitchell writes that the 32-year-old’s recent performance raises difficult questions about his fit in the Oilers’ top six. He points to declining five-on-five production as evidence that the team may need to re-evaluate where the veteran forward best fits in the lineup. Going so far as to say there are questions about whether he fits at all suggests the Oilers are seriously reevaluating every inch of the lineup.

After putting up just 1.24 points per 60 minutes at five-on-five last season—third lowest of his career—Mitchell notes that Nugent-Hopkins was not producing even while skating alongside Connor McDavid for nearly half his even-strength minutes. Worse still, the team actually performed better offensively when McDavid was not paired with Nugent-Hopkins.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Oilers Game 3

Are the Oilers Considering a Trade to Move Out Nugent-Hopkins?

Mitchell suggests this offensive decline may have influenced the club’s interest in free agent Andrew Mangiapane and poses a bigger question: Has general manager Stan Bowman already considered asking Nugent-Hopkins to waive his no-trade clause?

Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Bowman approached multiple Oilers with no-trade or no-move clauses, including Evander Kane, Adam Henrique, and Darnell Nurse. But there has been no word on whether Nugent-Hopkins, who carries a $5.125 million cap hit through 2028, was among those approached. Friedman’s blanket statement hinted that everyone was asked.

“If he didn’t ask Nugent-Hopkins, what was his reasoning?” Mitchell ponders. “The numbers suggest he will be unable to hang on to a top-six role at five-on-five in the future, and that future could be now.”

Oilers Fans Hate the Idea of a Nugent-Hopkins Trade

Despite Mitchell’s argument, Oilers fans backed the idea of keeping the longest-serving Oiler. One reader wrote, “Nuge isn’t the problem. Never has been. Keep Nuge forever.” Another said, “Nuge has earned the right to play through his contract and be an Oiler for life. If he regresses to be a bottom 6 with a $5.125M cap hit, c’est la vie!”

Others believe the panic is premature. “Nuge is only 32, he’s far from cooked,” one fan commented. “Even if he’s a 50-point player again, that’s still good value for a durable top-six forward making just over $5M.”

Whether Bowman truly sees Nugent-Hopkins as a trade candidate or not, Mitchell’s article asks an interesting question: Is Nugent-Hopkins a luxury the Oilers can afford? The franchise is in win-now mode, and every contract, even one belonging to a beloved veteran, has to be closely looked at.

Next: Oilers Could Take Advantage of UFA Stalemate in Toronto and Vancouver

