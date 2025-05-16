Quits After Capitals Eliminated? Ovechkin Faces Uncertain Future

Alex Ovechkin’s 21st NHL season has ended with another bitter second-round playoff exit, once again fueling speculation about whether the Washington Capitals legend will return for the final year of his contract—or hang up his skates for good. On paper, he’s signed for one more season at $9.5 million. But, he’s long said he wants to finish his hockey career in Russia, and the NHL’s leading goal scorer isn’t getting any younger.

Alexander Ovechkin's unbelievable season comes to an end… ?



-Broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record

-Most goals ever by a player 39 years or older

-His highest goals per-game in a season since 2010

-Finished 3rd in the league in goals despite breaking his leg and missing… pic.twitter.com/ODWqfT8Klk — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 16, 2025

Despite being 39 years old, Ovechkin delivered a remarkable regular season. He passed Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record and was a man on a mission, finishing third in league scoring despite missing time with an injury. A broken leg didn’t deter Ovechkin from his goal of being the league’s best goal scorer, but now that the record is in the rear view mirror, what’s left to accomplish?

He helped lead the Capitals to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but they failed to meet expectations, losing in a second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and without putting up much of a fight.

Does Ovechkin Leave a Year Early? What Does His Future Look Like?

There is no indication that Ovechkin is considering leaving before his contract expires. That said, should anyone be surprised if he’s considering such a move?

The Capitals have advanced past the second round just once in Ovechkin’s 21 seasons, during their 2018 Stanley Cup run. He’s already won a Stanley Cup, and the likelihood the Caps are as strong a team next season as they were this season feels like a long shot.

Not only that, but the sentiment Ovechkin might have run out of steam in the second round suggests he either wasn’t as focused as he should have been, or he played for the record, not the league’s biggest team prize. Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, there will be a question of motivation. With his most significant personal milestone now behind him, and rumors that he wants to finish his career in Russia, Ovechkin may decide the time is right to step away.

However, it’s hard to imagine a player of Ovechkin’s competitive fire walking away with a year left on his deal. But, he’s already made his millions, he’s got his legacy as the game’s greatest scorer in the bag and he’s got another agenda to play with Russia before he hangs up his skates for good.

Has the NHL already seen the last of the greatest goal-scorer in league history? The answer may define Washington’s offseason.

