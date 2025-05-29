Washington Capitals
Capitals Email Hints at Ovechkin Retirement After 2025-26 Season
The Washington Capitals have confirmed that Alex Ovechkin will be retiring after the end of the 2025-265 NHL season.
The Washington Capitals PR Department has hinted at what many NHL fans had long suspected—Alex Ovechkin’s legendary career is nearing its end. According to a story broken by Jacob Billington of The Hockey Writers, it was rumored that Ovechkin might be done after this season, but no confirmation was ever made. Now, Caps fans know that if they want to see him in action one more time, next season will be their last chance to do so.
Interestingly, the Capitals are denying the accuracy of the email. This could be the Capitals trying to damage control, since this isn’t the way they would have ideally liked to make the announcement, if the news is accurate.
The Capitals sent an email to season ticket holders saying 2025-2026 will be Alex Ovechkin’s FINAL year in the NHL.— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 29, 2025
One final ride for the Great 8 🏁 (h/t @JacobBillingt10) pic.twitter.com/LRypJgABaD
In a recent email to season ticket holders, the Capitals declared that the 2025-26 campaign will mark “the start of Capitals hockey and Alex Ovechkin’s FINAL NHL SEASON.” While there has been speculation for months that the 2025-26 season—Ovechkin’s last under contract—would be his farewell tour, this direct language strongly suggests that the franchise knows he’s leaving the NHL and he’s informed them of his plans.
Ovechkin, 39, is expected to turn 40 before the puck drops next October. He’s still got game left, but little left to prove. He has spent his entire NHL career with the Capitals since debuting in 2005, leading the team to its first Stanley Cup in 2018. He won three Hart Trophies as league MVP and won a record nine Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies as the league’s leading goal scorer.
This season, he broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time mark of 894. What does he have left to play for? He’s earned his millions, won a Cup, cemented his legacy, and more.
Ovechkin Can Leave the NHL On Top
The 2025-26 season is shaping up to be a celebration of Ovechkin’s storied career and perhaps the most anticipated farewell tour in NHL history.
While his NHL career will be ending, his hockey career may not be over. There is a good chance he plays professional hockey in Russia, as he’s hinted he’d like to do so before finally hanging up his skates for good.
Next: ‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
