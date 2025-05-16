Toronto Maple Leafs
Insider on Marner: ‘Absolutely Zero Reason to Believe He’ll be Signing’
One NHL insider suggests that a miracle would have to happen in the series between the Leafs and Panthers for Mitch Marner to re-sign.
Friday night could be the last chance Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs have to show signs that there’s a future for both of them moving forward. With their season in the balance, a loss versus the Florida Panthers means the Leafs are going home. It also means the season ends with Marner producing far less than fans and analysts had hoped he would. It will be potentially another disappointing run, but this time, as a pending UFA, it appears the end may be near.
Chris Johnston wrote in The Athletic on Thursday that there is “There is absolutely zero reason to believe that he’ll be signing another contract in Toronto on or before July 1 – not after refusing to negotiate an in-season extension with the Leafs or even considering a request from management to waive his no-movement clause at the trade deadline.”
He adds, “Everything is lining up for him to walk free.”
Marner Taking Off If the Maple Leafs Lose?
Marner now stands at the center of a franchise-defining moment. The 28-year-old winger is just weeks away from becoming an unrestricted free agent, and there’s no indication that he will re-sign with Toronto. And, that might be best for both sides.
It’s awful asset management if he leaves for no return. Still, a loss and another disappointing playoff elimination screams that the organization has to approach the 2025-26 season differently. This “core four” isn’t getting it done, and the top two players aren’t elevating their game when it matters most.
Marner’s final act in Toronto may be remembered more for a costly turnover and blocking a trade that would have brought Mikko Rantanen on board. Fans may not let him live that down. Marner loves Toronto, but do the fans still love him? Season after season of emotional heartbreak brings with it serious doubt.
Marner and fellow star Auston Matthews were both held pointless in the defeat, and the frustration surrounding the team’s core is reaching a boiling point. In all of this, the Leafs might be learning that, at least for them, Marner is not a $14 million player.
Johnston notes there’s a growing sense that Marner is ready for a fresh start. He’ll get his $14 million somewhere, but perhaps it shouldn’t be in Toronto. Unless the Leafs win Game 6, then Marner explodes as the team extends its season. It’s becoming increasingly likely that Marner will be traded this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.
