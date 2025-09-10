Quinn Hughes Responds to Jack’s Comments About Playing Together

Following comments on Tuesday from Jack Hughes that got fans wondering about his future in New Jersey, and potentially joining his brother Quinn somewhere, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes addressed his brother’s comments on Wednesday.

Saying he had no issues with what Jack said, Quinn noted it was obvious that brothers would want to play together if that was ever an option.

He explained:

“I mean, he’s my brother. What’s he supposed to say, first of all? Like, ‘I don’t want to play with him,’ you know? … We do have contracts. He’s on a different team. Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course. But we’ve got things to do where we are.”

Quinn wasn’t shooting down Jack’s comments that the brothers had talked about one day joining forces. However, Quinn was more pragmatic about the realities of that happening and admitted that both brothers have things they want and have to do where they are.

Still, it’s something that’s on the table, at least one day.

“That’s him being authentic,” he said. Jack noted that conversations about playing together happen frequently. “They talk all day about it in Vancouver, you know? I’d love to play with Quinn at some point.” Pierre LeBrun’s relaying of those comments got fans wondering if Jack was thinking about leaving New Jersey and joining the Canucks. With Luke Hughes also needing an extension in Jersey and rumors he wants to time it to match Jack’s deal, it appears the family is lining things up to have as much leverage and flexibility as possible.

For now, it’s just an idea.

Quinn said, “I’m excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of failure. So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack … loves Jersey, and he’s got stuff to do also.”

