Report: Oilers Eyeing 6-Year Deal For Important Top-4 Defenseman

Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer has added fuel to the growing speculation that defenseman Jake Walman is in line for a major contract extension. Speaking on Oilers Now, Stauffer suggested the top-four blueliner could be headed for a six-year deal “in the sixes,” while winger Vasily Podkolzin might land a three-year contract.

The comments mark the second time this summer Stauffer has pointed to a long-term future for Walman in Edmonton. Back in August, he floated the idea of an eight-year extension, noting the Oilers have a unique advantage under the current CBA—they’re the only team that can offer Walman eight years before he reaches free agency. Other teams can offer seven. But, when the new CBA rolls in, that goes from eight to seven and seven to six, respectively.

Things slightly changed in that regard when it was revealed that the date of the new CBA coming into effect would give time for Walman to test the free agent market and still sign a seven-year deal with another team, should he so choose.

The Oilers Want to Keep Walman Long-Term

General manager Stan Bowman confirmed last month that talks had taken place with Walman’s camp, and that the two sides are working on a new deal. It is believed that extension, as well as one with veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm, would wait until the Connor McDavid extension was done and tucked away. Bowman said he was “hopeful” deals could get done ahead of training camp. That might not be the timeline now, seeing as McDavid still hasn’t decided on what he wants to do.

Jake Walman Oilers contract

Walman, 29, is entering the final year of a contract that carries a $3.4 million cap hit. Coming off a strong playoff performance, he’s expected to be a big part of the Oilers’ game plan this season. Many think he’ll be a consistent top-four guy alongside Darnell Nurse this year. Locking him in long-term is a plan the Oilers have had since they acquired him in a trade at the deadline from the San Jose Sharks.

