Edmonton Oilers
Report: Oilers Eyeing 6-Year Deal For Important Top-4 Defenseman
Learn about Jake Walman contract rumors and what Bob Stauffer says about a possible major extension with the Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer has added fuel to the growing speculation that defenseman Jake Walman is in line for a major contract extension. Speaking on Oilers Now, Stauffer suggested the top-four blueliner could be headed for a six-year deal “in the sixes,” while winger Vasily Podkolzin might land a three-year contract.
The comments mark the second time this summer Stauffer has pointed to a long-term future for Walman in Edmonton. Back in August, he floated the idea of an eight-year extension, noting the Oilers have a unique advantage under the current CBA—they’re the only team that can offer Walman eight years before he reaches free agency. Other teams can offer seven. But, when the new CBA rolls in, that goes from eight to seven and seven to six, respectively.
Things slightly changed in that regard when it was revealed that the date of the new CBA coming into effect would give time for Walman to test the free agent market and still sign a seven-year deal with another team, should he so choose.
The Oilers Want to Keep Walman Long-Term
General manager Stan Bowman confirmed last month that talks had taken place with Walman’s camp, and that the two sides are working on a new deal. It is believed that extension, as well as one with veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm, would wait until the Connor McDavid extension was done and tucked away. Bowman said he was “hopeful” deals could get done ahead of training camp. That might not be the timeline now, seeing as McDavid still hasn’t decided on what he wants to do.
Walman, 29, is entering the final year of a contract that carries a $3.4 million cap hit. Coming off a strong playoff performance, he’s expected to be a big part of the Oilers’ game plan this season. Many think he’ll be a consistent top-four guy alongside Darnell Nurse this year. Locking him in long-term is a plan the Oilers have had since they acquired him in a trade at the deadline from the San Jose Sharks.
Next: Analyst Suggests Non-Starter Contract Idea for McDavid and Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 minutes ago
Report: Oilers Eyeing 6-Year Deal For Important Top-4 Defenseman
Learn about Jake Walman contract rumors and what Bob Stauffer says about a possible...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 20 hours ago
Quinn Hughes Responds to Jack’s Comments About Playing Together
Quinn Hughes addresses his brother Jack's comments about joining up in the NHL. Read...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Have 2 Veteran Options to Mentor Rookie Isaac Howard
Find out how the mentorship of veteran Oilers can help Isaac Howard thrive and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 22 hours ago
Hosts Debate Blockbuster One-for-One Crosby Trade Pitch with Canadiens
Learn about the Crosby trade pitch to Montreal debate. Can Sidney Crosby elevate the...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Recently Signed Forward Already on the Outs in Toronto?
Nick Robertson's position with the Maple Leafs remains in doubt. Discover the latest on...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Rasmus Andersson Denies Fake Trade Rumors From Flames
Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson speaks out against fake trade rumors while discussing his loyalty...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Podcast Host on McDavid Decision: ‘People in Edmonton Will Hate Him’
Is McDavid leaving Edmonton? Discover the implications of his potential departure for the Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames’ Wolf Extension Exactly the Kind of Move McDavid Needs in Edmonton
Calgary Flames secure Dustin Wolf with a seven-year deal. What does this mean for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Big-Name UFA Uniquely Linked to McDavid Contract Delay
Explore the impact of Connor McDavid's contract situation on the NHL and its influence...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Knies May Regret Urging Maple Leafs Fans to Get Upset
Matthew Knies discusses the challenges and expectations facing the Toronto Maple Leafs and how...