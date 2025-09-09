Vancouver Canucks
Jack Hughes Hints Leaving Devils to Join Brother Quinn and Canucks
Jack and Quinn Hughes together with the Canucks?: Will the Hughes brothers unite in the NHL but not in New Jersey?
New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes revealed he hopes to one day that he’ll get to play with his brother, Quinn Hughes. With rumors out there that Quinn might jump to the New Jersey Devils, Jack seemed to flip the script a little during his NHL Player Media Tour interview, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic.
When asked directly about discussions with his brother regarding the possibility of playing together, Jack dropped a bit of a rumor bomb that a few were expecting. “This is the headline question, you know?” he said with a smile. “Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to—eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn.”
The part of the quote that is catching people’s attention isn’t that the brothers would like to play together, but that Jack might be open to leaving New Jersey to make it happen. He has five seasons remaining on his contract with the Devils. Meanwhile, Luke (the other Quinn brother) is a restricted free agent in need of a new contract, and reports are that he wants a five-year deal so his contract ends at the same time as Jack’s.
“Whether that’s in New Jersey or…” That’s a very telling quote.
Jack said that he and Quinn stay in constant communication. “They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah, I’d love to play with Quinn at some point,” he added.
Quinn has two seasons remaining on his current deal with Vancouver and the Canucks would love to acquire all three Hughes brothers if there was a way to do so and keep Quinn in town.
Fans and insiders have long speculated about the possibility of the siblings playing together, making Jack’s comments particularly noteworthy.
This is likely little more than Jack having fun with the idea of playing with his brothers, but the fact that it’s something Quinn and he talk about, and he was willing to say it publicly, means this isn’t just about whether Quinn leaves Vancouver any longer.
