Oilers Have 2 Veteran Options to Mentor Rookie Isaac Howard

For the Edmonton Oilers, the upcoming season isn’t just about chasing another deep playoff run — it’s also about carefully developing the next wave of talent. That talent needs to show Connor McDavid that the future of the team is here. Among those prospects critical to McDavid’s comfort level is Isaac Howard.

Howard, the 20-year-old winger who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a trade this summer, arrives with offensive upside, a great release, and some warts defensively. He’s eager to learn and has plenty to prove. That’s why Allan Mitchell of The Athletic suggests stapling him to one of two veteran Oilers who can take Howard and show him the ropes.

Nugent-Hopkins and Henrique Should Mentor Howard This Season

Howard’s ability to score has drawn praise from scouts and coaches. His offensive instincts in transition and around the net suggest he could push for 20 goals and 40-points during his rookie season if he gets time in the Oilers’ top six. That said, the knock on his game is that his defensive awareness remains a work in progress.

Unfortunately, because the stakes are so high for the Oilers this season, a costly mistake could mean missing out on another chance at the Stanley Cup, and potentially losing the best player in the world if McDavid doesn’t see the Oilers as trending in the right direction.

Howard Nugent-Hopkins Oilers

This is not to say the season hinges on Howard’s success. Still, finding the right support system for him will be crucial.

Enter Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the longest-serving Oiler and one of the team’s best two-way forwards. Not only has he proven he can score (he has a 104-point season on his NHL resume), but he’s a player who has made a career out of complementing high-skill wingers while handling tough defensive matchups. He plays on the power play and the penalty kill, and he’s the guy you want on the ice in crucial moments or when defending a lead.

Nugent-Hopkins is the type of player Howard should want to emulate when it comes to learning to play both sides of the ice. If placed on the same line, Howard on his wing could give the rookie a safety net.

Another option is veteran Adam Henrique, whose versatility and two-way reliability made him a valuable deadline pickup a couple of seasons ago. The Oilers re-signed him last summer and he’s got one final year on his deal. His role on the Oilers this season might not be in the top nine, but helping develop a player who has top-six potential is a key job that Henrique can do.

His ability to win draws and suppress opposition chances would give Howard someone to learn from.

Howard will have to learn on the fly this season. There are no two better forwards to put him with than Nugent-Hopkins and Henrique. Howard has the talent to add another dimension to his game and these two have the skill and leadership ability to bring it out of him.

