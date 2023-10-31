Canadiens Should Consider a Juraj Slafkovsky Demotion to AHL

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a quandary regarding the progress of Juraj Slafkovsky, the first-overall pick who has yet to find his footing in the NHL this season. With zero goals, one assist, and a 44% 5v5 expected goals for percentage (xGF%) in nine games, questions loom over his potential demotion to the AHL.

Would it be the right move to make? Would it be potentially damaging to the young player’s potentially fragile ego? Does the move help or hurt the Canadiens this season? Does it matter considering they aren’t likely to be a playoff contender?

Fans Are Going Back and Forth On Best Path for Slafkovsky

Popular analytics-based Twitter (X) account ARHockeyStats tweeted: “Yikes. 1 point in 9 games. This is not really ideal start for Juraj Slafkovsky into this season. We’re really concerned that this could be the worst number one draft pick since Nail Yakupov to be honest.” That may sound harsh, but it’s clear yet if it’s true.

Juraj Slavskovsky Canadiens

Fans have been vocal about Slafkovsky’s situation, proposing different solutions to reignite his confidence and boost his performance. Some advocate giving him an opportunity alongside established players like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, hoping a change in line placement could yield positive results. There might be some logic behind that idea, especially considering Slavkovsky played well alongside Kirby Dach before Dach was injured. It has been announced Dach will be out the rest of the season. Dach underwent successful knee surgery and should make a full recovery before the start of the next season.

Others suggest sending Slavkovsky to the AHL, where he can develop without the pressure of the NHL and rediscover his passion for the game. This wouldn’t so much be a “demotion” as a way to kickstart him again, get him rolling, and bring him back on a heater. There is an argument for this approach as well, seeing as Slafkovsky isn’t necessarily performing poorly, but his struggle to find his stride is evident.

Juraj Slafkovsky AHL Demotion Could Be Short-Term Thing

While the Canadiens face the challenge of nurturing his talent while ensuring his confidence isn’t further compromised, they might need to make a tough, but short-term decision. The team must carefully weigh their options to guide Slafkovsky’s development effectively, avoiding any potential setbacks in his promising career.

Critics argue that perhaps the Canadiens’ decision to keep Slafkovsky in the NHL is influenced by his first-overall draft status. However, there are concerns about his lack of confidence and hesitancy on the ice, prompting discussions about the importance of sending him to Laval or the World Juniors to regain his form.

Next: Canucks Actively Pursuing Roster Upgrades Amid Impressive Start