Cole Caufield’s journey in the NHL has been nothing short of impressive. In his rookie season (2021-22) with the Montreal Canadiens, he scored 23 goals and added 20 assists (for 43 points) in 67 games. He was a natural when it comes to his scoring ability.

The following 2022-23 season, although it was shortened due to an injury, he continued to shine. He put up an amazing 26 goals in just 46 games. Imagine how many goals he’d have if he had remained healthy.

Caufield Has Started 2023-24 On Fire

Now, in the current 2023-24 season, Caufield has already accumulated 10 points in just 10 games. If all goes well, he has the potential for a breakout season. But what would such a breakout season for Caufield entail? Could he potentially reach the 40-goal mark, and become a consistent point-per-game player?

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

If he can maintain his health and continue to develop his playmaking skills, he should have a ton of space to grow as a player. What there’s no question about is his ability to score. He’s a threat every shift. In short, Caufleid has the potential to become one of the NHL’s premier scorers. And, more to the glee of the Canadiens fans, he can become a cornerstone for this great Canadiens franchise for seasons to come.

Related: Canadiens Cole Caufield Has Five 2-Goal Games: Can He Hit 40?

The 2023-24 NHL season has kicked off with a bang, and Caufield is one player who’s making waves for the Canadiens. The 22-year-old winger is off to a blazing start, showcasing his incredible scoring abilities and playmaking skills. Let’s take a closer look at his performance so far.

Caufield Is a Star Who’s Reigniting the Canadiens

Caufield’s play this season has been a highlight reel of sorts. He’s so gifted that almost his every move on the ice generates excitement among Canadiens fans. After his first ten games, he’s scored an impressive four goals and added six assists for a total of ten points.

He’s also engaged in a remarkable display of offensive production and on-ice consistency. Over these first 10 games, he’s put up at least one point in eight of them. Only twice has he had a game where he remained pointless.

It’s not just Caufield’s individual skills that have Canadiens fans buzzing. His play has significantly aided the team’s performance. As the top-line forward, he gets ample power-play time. In that capacity, Caufield’s play has revitalized the Canadiens’ attack. He’s fired an astonishing 40 shots on the net and also dished out eight hits.

He’s also playing his usual all-around game. His plus-4 rating emphasizes his impact on both ends of the ice.

Cole Caufield Montreal Canadiens

Caufield also has the ability to make his teammates better. For example, in a recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights, he helped set up Nick Suzuki’s game-tying goal. That’s just one example of his versatility as a playmaker, which also adds another layer to his already impressive skill set.

Can Caufield Have a Breakout Season?

The season so far demonstrates that Caufield might be poised for a breakout season. His scoring rate, power-play contributions, and consistent point production all bode well for the Canadiens. He’s currently a point-a-game player (with ten points in his first ten games).

That’s easy math, which suggests that he’s on pace for an 82-point season. That would almost double his previous high of 43 points.

Thinking of Caufield (and in fact their entire team), Canadiens fans have plenty to be excited about. Caufield’s a sensational young player who’s having a great start to the season. All this success hints at a bright future for him as well as for the team.

If he can continue to keep up this scoring pace and stay healthy, there’s no doubt he has the potential to score 40 goals this season. He’s an exciting young star to keep an eye on.

Related: Quick Success for Canadiens’ Monahan Sparks Early Trade Talk