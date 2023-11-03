Examining the current goaltending scenario of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team is now 10 games into the season and sits at a mediocre 5-3-2 record, which means they’ve lost as many games as they’ve won. It’s not ideal and it’s not terrible. There are legitimate questions about the roster, one of them being, can their goaltending tandem help move them forward?

Ilya Samsonov Had a Strong Bounce-Back Game vs the Bruins

Ilya Samsonov entered the season as the primary goaltender for the Maple Leafs. Coming off his last season’s showing, he looked solid. He had emerged last season as the goalie of choice for the team, and he carried them much of the way into the postseason. Samsonov’s home record was especially strong last season. Why would this season be any different?

Iyla Samsonov, Maple Leafs

However, this early season was radically different. Samsonov’s performances left much to be desired. He was often pulled from games after he just couldn’t seem to stop pucks. Yes, it seemed that luck was involved and that luck was all bad. However, after letting in multiple goals on only a few shots, it seemed that something had to give. Samsonov was just not on his game.

Against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, Samsonov had a chance for redemption. And, he took it. He displayed improved focus and made several key (even outstanding) saves. Despite a momentary lapse that allowed Boston’s first goal, Samsonov looked dialed in. He even delivered standout moments during the game. He was the same old Samsonov Maple Leafs fans saw last season.

Joseph Woll Is Challenging Samsonov’s Number One Job

Prior to this season, whenever Joseph Woll got the call he delivered. Although his sample size was small, he just kept winning. This season, same old Woll. He has been the shining star in the Maple Leafs goaltending tandem and has provided strong performances at the same time that Samsonov faced challenges.

In many ways, Woll’s play for the Maple Leafs this season mirrors the Dutch legend of Hans Brinker. Just as Hans Brinker spotted a leak in the dike and took immediate action to prevent a catastrophe, Woll has been the steadfast presence in the Maple Leafs’ net. He’s prevented the team from being overwhelmed in the face of Samsonov’s struggles.

Joseph Woll Maple Leafs goalie

Woll’s consistent and reliable goaltending has acted as the team’s protective finger in the dike, preserving the Maple Leafs’ chances in an increasingly competitive Atlantic Division. Much like the legend, Woll’s unwavering efforts have been crucial in maintaining stability and preventing a potential flood of problems for his team.

This season, without Woll the team would be in a regular-season funk. His presence in the lineup has put pressure on Samsonov to perform at his best. Let’s hope that’s exactly what’s happening.

Looking Ahead at Where the Maple Leafs Are in Terms of Goalies

To compete in a tough Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs need both goaltenders to be at their best. The team can’t solely rely on Woll’s performances. Fortunately, Samsonov’s recent game against the Bruins was a crucial step in the right direction. It emphasized the significance of his returning to top form, as he did in the previous season. Now Woll needs to keep up the solid play, too.

In the NHL, every team needs two solid goalies. It’s extremely rare for a team to make it the promise land on the back of one starter and franchises are splitting starts for more evenly than they ever used to. Can the Maple Leafs trust both netminders enough to deploy this strategy? Right now, that’s in doubt. But, if both can find their games at the right time, it would help tremendously.

