Edmonton Oilers
Questions Remain for Oilers Ahead of Western Finals Matchup
The Edmonton Oilers face many questions going into their third Western Conference Finals appearance in the past four seasons.
The Edmonton Oilers made a statement in their second-round matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, slaying them in five games. The Oilers have now advanced to their second straight Conference Finals appearance. Now, the team awaits the result of the Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets series—either opponent will present a challenge for the squad.
Despite their impressive five-game dismissal of the Golden Knights, some questions remain regarding the team’s chances of returning to the Stanley Cup Final. Concerns about the team’s goaltending consistency and secondary scoring remain in the air. If the Oilers want to see even more success in the next few weeks, they must lock in and remain consistent.
Stu Puts Up Impressive Performance in Game 5, Can He Continue?
Goaltender Stuart Skinner found himself in a rough patch heading into the postseason. It looked as if Skinner wasn’t ready for another run after being replaced by Calvin Pickard in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings. When Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch brought Stu back into the lineup for Game 3 against Vegas, he battled through some bad breaks, particularly in the dying seconds. We saw a different face of Skinner in Games 4 and 5 with his back-to-back shutouts, reminding fans why he’s still that guy.
Related: ‘Hopefully It Shuts People Up’: McDavid Defends Teammate, Oilers Oust Vegas
The main question here is whether he can continue to run these numbers going into the third round. He has seemed to have gained more confidence, especially with the defense playing the way they are. A potential return of defenseman Mattias Ekholm would be more comforting for Oilers fans. Knoblauch brought some positive news regarding his injury, with the possibility of his return midway through the next series. If we do see Ekholm take the ice, we could see another gear regarding the consistency in goal.
Depth Guys Need to Keep Stepping Up
The depth guys stepped up when the big guns couldn’t find their traditionally dominant level of play versus the Kings and Golden Knights. Winger Kasperi Kapanen scored the overtime winner in a 1-0 win in Game 5 against Vegas to help the boys move on. It is his only point in his two postseason games this year. Let’s hope we see some more out of him.
We’ve also seen some depth scoring from the likes of Corey Perry who is looking to end his Cup curse. The 40-year-old has seven points in the playoffs: an impressive five goals and two assists.
THE WORM IS ON HATTY WATCH 🚨🚨— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2025
Corey Perry with back-to-back goals in under 5️⃣ minutes 😤 pic.twitter.com/yJizcbwhv3
The forwards aren’t the only ones to step up, however, as the defense is doing just the same. Jake Walman leads the charge with a +11 plus/minus with nearly 20 minutes of play per game. The underrated d-man and his veteran linemate, John Klingberg, were huge difference makers in their battle with the Golden Knights. Both of them skate around nine miles per game, putting their body on the line for their team. With Troy Stetcher entering the lineup recently, let’s hope the two’s game translates to their fellow defensemen.
Next: Former Oiler Sam Gagner Retires, Joins Senators Front Office
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 49 seconds ago
Questions Remain for Oilers Ahead of Western Finals Matchup
The Edmonton Oilers face many questions going into their third Western Conference Finals appearance...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 hour ago
Panthers Coach Maurice Explains Why Team Is “Really Unusual”
Head coach praises the unique bond inside the Panthers’ locker room, citing a tightly-knit...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 hours ago
Scribe Suggests Rangers Land Big Ticket UFA with Lowball Signing
Could the New York Rangers sign Brock Boeser to a discounted deal this summer?...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 hours ago
“My Face Hurts”: Scheifele After Video Hints Wasn’t Sucker Punched
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele say his face hurts after taking a sucker punch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
‘Let’s Quit with Talk of McDavid Maybe Leaving Oilers’, Says Scribe
Now that Ken Holland is the GM of the Kings, some fans are having...
-
First Presser as Kings GM: Ken Holland Eyes Trades, UFA Splash
Ken Holland is introduced as Kings GM to the media on Thursday. He said...
-
Kapanen Overtime Hero: How Oilers Outmaneuvered the Blues
The St. Louis Blues looked smart by picking up Holloway and Broberg, but the...
-
Former Oiler Sam Gagner Retires, Joins Senators Front Office
Former NHL veteran and Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Ganger is now the new director...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
‘They Can’t Will It’: Analyst Destroys Leafs’ Marner, Matthews
Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have proven again that they can't or won't show...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
‘Hopefully It Shuts People Up’: McDavid Defends Teammate, Oilers Oust Vegas
Connor McDavid defended his goaltender, Stuart Skinner, after back-to-back shutouts to eliminate the Vegas...