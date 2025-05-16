Questions Remain for Oilers Ahead of Western Finals Matchup

The Edmonton Oilers made a statement in their second-round matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, slaying them in five games. The Oilers have now advanced to their second straight Conference Finals appearance. Now, the team awaits the result of the Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets series—either opponent will present a challenge for the squad.

Despite their impressive five-game dismissal of the Golden Knights, some questions remain regarding the team’s chances of returning to the Stanley Cup Final. Concerns about the team’s goaltending consistency and secondary scoring remain in the air. If the Oilers want to see even more success in the next few weeks, they must lock in and remain consistent.

Stu Puts Up Impressive Performance in Game 5, Can He Continue?

Goaltender Stuart Skinner found himself in a rough patch heading into the postseason. It looked as if Skinner wasn’t ready for another run after being replaced by Calvin Pickard in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings. When Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch brought Stu back into the lineup for Game 3 against Vegas, he battled through some bad breaks, particularly in the dying seconds. We saw a different face of Skinner in Games 4 and 5 with his back-to-back shutouts, reminding fans why he’s still that guy.

The main question here is whether he can continue to run these numbers going into the third round. He has seemed to have gained more confidence, especially with the defense playing the way they are. A potential return of defenseman Mattias Ekholm would be more comforting for Oilers fans. Knoblauch brought some positive news regarding his injury, with the possibility of his return midway through the next series. If we do see Ekholm take the ice, we could see another gear regarding the consistency in goal.

Depth Guys Need to Keep Stepping Up

The depth guys stepped up when the big guns couldn’t find their traditionally dominant level of play versus the Kings and Golden Knights. Winger Kasperi Kapanen scored the overtime winner in a 1-0 win in Game 5 against Vegas to help the boys move on. It is his only point in his two postseason games this year. Let’s hope we see some more out of him.

We’ve also seen some depth scoring from the likes of Corey Perry who is looking to end his Cup curse. The 40-year-old has seven points in the playoffs: an impressive five goals and two assists.

The forwards aren’t the only ones to step up, however, as the defense is doing just the same. Jake Walman leads the charge with a +11 plus/minus with nearly 20 minutes of play per game. The underrated d-man and his veteran linemate, John Klingberg, were huge difference makers in their battle with the Golden Knights. Both of them skate around nine miles per game, putting their body on the line for their team. With Troy Stetcher entering the lineup recently, let’s hope the two’s game translates to their fellow defensemen.

