Florida Panthers
Panthers Coach Maurice Explains Why Team Is “Really Unusual”
Head coach praises the unique bond inside the Panthers’ locker room, citing a tightly-knit team that’s a joy to be around.
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice proved again why he is one of the most successful, respected, and well-liked coaches in the NHL. During a media availability on Friday, a reporter asked him how he maintains such a positive dynamic among the members of his roster despite their polarizing personalities, unique leaders, and varying skill levels. One of the things Maurice said that helped was that his group of guys was “really unusual.”
Maurice could best describe his locker room by giving an example of how unique and interesting the group of guys is.
If you’re grinding and you walk into the meal room, it’s always the same tables—the old guys at one table, thinking the kids are better, the older guys sitting together, with the young guys wondering why they aren’t retiring. There are a couple of other tables… but you walk into this room now, and it’s different every day.
He added, “I’m going to say it—it can’t be just one guy. It’s the Barkov Effect. You couldn’t walk into that room, not know anyone, and just pick out the best player based on how they interact.” I’ll use guys from last year as an example: Ryan Lomberg and Josh Mahura was in on every joke, every chirp, everything. And if you’re in that room, the way they treat each other, you wouldn’t know who the captain or alternate captain is.
Maurice Knew Right Away This Group of Panthers Was “Really Unusual”
When I got the job, I called all the players, and I kept getting off the phone thinking, “These guys are really unusual.” Carter Verhaeghe was one of the first guys the coach called and they talked in an introductory call, not about hockey. Maurice said that probably 80% of the conversation was about how great the other players on the team were or just about life.
“They’re a different group of guys. It’s wonderful to be around.”
