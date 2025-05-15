Edmonton Oilers
Former Oiler Sam Gagner Retires, Joins Senators Front Office
Former NHL veteran and Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Ganger is now the new director of player development with the Ottawa Senators.
Former Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner is officially retiring from professional hockey and joining the NHL executive ranks. He has accepted a job with the Ottawa Senators as their director of player development.
The Senators announced on Thursday that Gagner was being hired and that Matt Turek was being brought in as general manager of the Belleville Senators.
NEWS RELEASE: Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce the hiring of Matt Turek as general manager of the Belleville Senators, Sam Gagner will take on the role of director of player development with the Senatorshttps://t.co/3oSKYxaWIl pic.twitter.com/DIRCy49n7G— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 15, 2025
Gagner had a long playing career in the NHL, spending seasons with Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets. He posted 197 goals and 529 points.
Gagner played 19 games with the Belleville Senators in 2024-25. He was the first-round pick of the Oilers (7th overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. General manager Steve Staios said, “Sam had an incredible career as a player, and we look forward to launching his next chapter.” He added, “A true character individual, Sam has contributed to the success of his organizations, both on and off the ice.”
