NHL News
Matthew Knies’ Game 7 Status Update After Injury vs Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthews Knies suffered an injury setback in Game 6, will he be ready to go for Game 7?
The Toronto Maple Leafs may be without one of their most impactful players for Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Forward Matthew Knies, who has emerged as Toronto’s most effective and physical forward this postseason, is questionable after suffering an apparent injury in Game 6.
Knies took a reverse hit from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola late in the first period of the Leafs’ 2-0 win on Friday. Cameras later caught Knies on the bench appearing to say, “I can’t even move it,” prompting concern about a possible upper-body injury. While he returned for the second period, the 22-year-old played limited minutes and was noticeably less effective the rest of the night.
Head coach Craig Berube offered little clarity on Knies’ status. “I wouldn’t know (the answer) to that question right now,” Berube said Saturday. “He’s dealing with something here that happened. And we’ve got to look at him and see how he’s feeling tomorrow.”
Knies, tied for second on the team with five playoff goals, has been consistently physical, added scoring punch, and been a menace on the forecheck — attributes that make him one of the few difficult matchups for Florida. His absence would be a significant blow for a Leafs team already relying heavily on skill to win this series.
Who Replaces Knies If He’s Out?
If Knies is unavailable, Bobby McMann, who briefly replaced him on the top line in Game 6, could be asked to take another step. Veteran Max Pacioretty, who scored Toronto’s second goal in that contest, is also a likely candidate to fill the role given his experience and offensive instincts.
The Leafs are barely hanging on in this series, picking up a crucial win on Friday. Knies has been instrumental in their success with five goals and seven points in 12 games. His potential absence comes at a crucial moment, as the Leafs and Panthers prepare for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday, May 17.
Next: Questions Remain for Oilers Ahead of Western Finals Matchup
Ssdd
May 17, 2025 at 9:13 am
Who writes this shit??? Barely hanging on??? They have been full value for their 3 wins & had 2 stinkers. Game 3 they deserved a better fate, controlling it for 2 periods & were beaten by a deflection on a desperation shot. They have lost their starting goalie after an illegal check to the head, given with a purpose I might add. They have had 2 other players take penalty worthy shots to the head, no calls and last night Matthews received a blatant high stick from Barkov, lucky he didn’t loose an eye, again no calls and last. They have overcome lots. Their biggest problem, not finding the opportunity to return the favour to Bennett, a nice little whack on the arm or right behind his kneecap. A little of the same for Tkachuk as well, biggest coward in the league. He starts the melee knowing that he can hide behind a linesman right away. No respect for that POS. His brother plays the right way but Matthews is just a gutless coward.