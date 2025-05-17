Matthew Knies’ Game 7 Status Update After Injury vs Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be without one of their most impactful players for Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Forward Matthew Knies, who has emerged as Toronto’s most effective and physical forward this postseason, is questionable after suffering an apparent injury in Game 6.

Knies took a reverse hit from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola late in the first period of the Leafs’ 2-0 win on Friday. Cameras later caught Knies on the bench appearing to say, “I can’t even move it,” prompting concern about a possible upper-body injury. While he returned for the second period, the 22-year-old played limited minutes and was noticeably less effective the rest of the night.

Head coach Craig Berube offered little clarity on Knies’ status. “I wouldn’t know (the answer) to that question right now,” Berube said Saturday. “He’s dealing with something here that happened. And we’ve got to look at him and see how he’s feeling tomorrow.”

Matthew Knies Maple Leafs injury update

Knies, tied for second on the team with five playoff goals, has been consistently physical, added scoring punch, and been a menace on the forecheck — attributes that make him one of the few difficult matchups for Florida. His absence would be a significant blow for a Leafs team already relying heavily on skill to win this series.

Who Replaces Knies If He’s Out?

If Knies is unavailable, Bobby McMann, who briefly replaced him on the top line in Game 6, could be asked to take another step. Veteran Max Pacioretty, who scored Toronto’s second goal in that contest, is also a likely candidate to fill the role given his experience and offensive instincts.

The Leafs are barely hanging on in this series, picking up a crucial win on Friday. Knies has been instrumental in their success with five goals and seven points in 12 games. His potential absence comes at a crucial moment, as the Leafs and Panthers prepare for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday, May 17.

