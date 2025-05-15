‘Hopefully It Shuts People Up’: McDavid Defends Teammate, Oilers Oust Vegas

Connor McDavid said before the series started that the Edmonton Oilers owed Vegas a series. When the Oilers ousted the Golden Knights in Game 5 of their second-round series, the captain had a lot to say again, this time in defense of his teammate, goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Skinner came on in relief when Calvin Pickard went down with an injury. A shaky Game 3 led to more criticism from fans that Skinner didn’t have the stuff to take the Oilers through a series. Coming off a couple of iffy games against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, there was a reason to doubt that Skinner was as sharp as he should be.

However, he rebounded in Game 4 with a 23-save shutout. In Game 5, Skinner looked calm and poised, telling Sportsnet’s Gene Principe this was the most relaxed he’s felt in the playoffs. “I had a feeling of peace tonight,” Skinner said. In career closeout games, Skinner’s record is 5-1 with a goals-against average of 1.97 and a save % of .926. That includes a shutout.

When McDavid was asked for comment on how his goaltender played, McDavid was clear in his messaging to fans who had their doubts: “Hopefully it shuts a lot of people up who were talking about him “.

McDavid defends the play of Stuart Skinner for the Oilers

After the game, Darnell Nurse was asked about Skinner and said the team has a lot of confidence in him and “he’s a special goaltender in the league.”

Do the Oilers Go With Skinner in The Western Conference Final?

Skinner has not allowed a goal in 127 minutes of hockey and it’s hard to argue against the notion he’s found his game at the perfect time for Edmonton. The Oilers will now face the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. Who starts between Skinner and Pickard will be an interesting question.

Skinner’s play suggests it should be an easy decision. That won’t stop doubters from petitioning against him in goal, thinking Pickard gives the Oilers a better chance.

