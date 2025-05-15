Edmonton Oilers
‘Hopefully It Shuts People Up’: McDavid Defends Teammate, Oilers Oust Vegas
Connor McDavid defended his goaltender, Stuart Skinner, after back-to-back shutouts to eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights.
Connor McDavid said before the series started that the Edmonton Oilers owed Vegas a series. When the Oilers ousted the Golden Knights in Game 5 of their second-round series, the captain had a lot to say again, this time in defense of his teammate, goaltender Stuart Skinner.
Skinner came on in relief when Calvin Pickard went down with an injury. A shaky Game 3 led to more criticism from fans that Skinner didn’t have the stuff to take the Oilers through a series. Coming off a couple of iffy games against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, there was a reason to doubt that Skinner was as sharp as he should be.
However, he rebounded in Game 4 with a 23-save shutout. In Game 5, Skinner looked calm and poised, telling Sportsnet’s Gene Principe this was the most relaxed he’s felt in the playoffs. “I had a feeling of peace tonight,” Skinner said. In career closeout games, Skinner’s record is 5-1 with a goals-against average of 1.97 and a save % of .926. That includes a shutout.
When McDavid was asked for comment on how his goaltender played, McDavid was clear in his messaging to fans who had their doubts: “Hopefully it shuts a lot of people up who were talking about him “.
After the game, Darnell Nurse was asked about Skinner and said the team has a lot of confidence in him and “he’s a special goaltender in the league.”
Do the Oilers Go With Skinner in The Western Conference Final?
Skinner has not allowed a goal in 127 minutes of hockey and it’s hard to argue against the notion he’s found his game at the perfect time for Edmonton. The Oilers will now face the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. Who starts between Skinner and Pickard will be an interesting question.
Skinner’s play suggests it should be an easy decision. That won’t stop doubters from petitioning against him in goal, thinking Pickard gives the Oilers a better chance.
Next: ‘Put My Own Stats on Back Burner’: Oilers Star Ahead of Game 5
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 minute ago
‘Hopefully It Shuts People Up’: McDavid Defends Teammate, Oilers Oust Vegas
Connor McDavid defended his goaltender, Stuart Skinner, after back-to-back shutouts to eliminate the Vegas...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
‘Lot of Work to Do’: Tocchet Gets Huge Coach Salary to Lead Flyers
Rick Tocchet gets a top-five coaching salary with the Philadelphia Flyers, and he says...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Bouchard Leads Impressive List of Playoff Defensemen Leaders
Edmonton Oilers' blueliner Evan Bouchard is leading all NHL defensemen in playoff production, and...
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Flyers Hiring Rick Tocchet as Their Next Head Coach
The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly hiring Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach....
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
Canucks Nearing Decision, Set to Hire First-Time Head Coach
The Vancouver Canucks are nearing a decision on their next head coach and it...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Golden Knights’ Adin Hill Warned Ahead of Game 5 vs Oilers
Adin Hill will need to watch himself in Game 5 as NHL referees are...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Stars Getting ‘Game-Changer’ Back in Game 4 vs. Jets
Miro Heiskanen will return to the lineup for the Dallas Stars in Game 4,...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Experience vs. Elite Skill: Dissecting the 2025 NHL Free Agent Class
Toronto's Mitch Marner sits atop the 2025 unrestricted free agent class, but what can...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
3 Teams Pursuing Rick Tocchet as He Eyes Surprise Role
Several teams are chasing Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach, but the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
2025-26 Season Could Be Last for Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin might be ready to play out the final years on his current...