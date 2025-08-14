PTO Rumors Swirl Around Several NHL Names for the Oilers

The NHL rumor mill is buzzing again, with fans and insiders sparking conversations about potential professional tryouts (PTOs) involving several notable players and the Edmonton Oilers. It started with a report by the 2 Mutts Podcast that Edmonton was looking into three PTO options — two forwards and a goalie — and it turned into a series of posts speculating who Edmonton was looking at.

Social media responses to the post mentioned names like Klim Kostin, Ilya Samsonov, Max Pacioretty, and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Most of the names mentioned in the thread have been loosely linked to the Oilers this summer. Kostin has a history with the Oilers and remains unsigned. He’d be a depth forward option, likely willing to sign a two-way deal. Samsonov is a goaltender who has seen some performance issues over the past couple of seasons. He was waived by the Maple Leafs and wasn’t quite the same afterward. He too is unsigned. Max Pacioretty is a veteran who played last season with Toronto, but injury concerns will follow wherever he goes.

Max Pacioretty Maple Leafs preseason forward

Although nothing is confirmed, the flurry of speculation signals that teams might start reaching out to players and their agents. Jack Johnson recently signed a PTO with the Minnesota Wild, so it’s certainly not too soon to be making these types of decisions.

As the NHL offseason progresses, the big news, outside of some huge extensions being announced for some of the league’s top players, are clubs making official their invites to camp for free agents looking for the right opportunity. When it comes to the Oilers, there aren’t many better destinations for players looking to get lucky and land a spot with some elite players who can help them crack a lineup this season.

