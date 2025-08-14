Fans Rip Hypothetical Oilers–Red Wings Blockbuster Proposal

A speculative trade scenario linking the Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings has sparked more eye-rolls than excitement among hockey fans.

The concept, originally floated as a “what if” piece by Jesse Courville-Lynch of The Hockey Writers, imagines the Oilers landing star winger Alex DeBrincat in exchange for defenseman Mattias Ekholm, prospect Beau Akey, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick. The rationale: Edmonton could add a proven top-six scorer alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while Detroit would get a veteran blueliner, a high-end prospect, and draft capital if they fell out of playoff contention.

The article stressed the deal was purely hypothetical, noting Detroit has shown no inclination to move DeBrincat, who’s under contract through 2026-27 with a 16-team no-trade list. It also pointed out his ties to Edmonton through Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson and his OHL past with McDavid.

Still, reaction from readers was overwhelmingly dismissive — from both fan bases.

The Feedback on This Trade Proposal Hints at an Unlikely Deal

“Stupid trade. Yeah, let’s trade a 27-year-old DeBrincat for a 35-year-old Ekholm. No thanks,” wrote one Red Wings supporter. Another bluntly quipped, “Yzerman would fire himself if he ever did that.”

Even some Oilers fans balked, saying the cost was too steep and the move would weaken their blue line. “No, the forward group is set. If anything, they need to add another D-man… not take away from their defensive core,” one argued. Others doubted DeBrincat would waive his clause to return to Canada after previously forcing his way out of Ottawa.

Alex Debrincat Oilers trade

A common theme in the replies was frustration over what readers see as unrealistic, click-driven “proposed trades” during the summer news lull. “These posts are all over the place these days. They make little sense for either team and seem to be complete fantasies invented by bored ‘writers,’” one commenter said. Another called the scenario “downright comical.”

Some questioned the logic of the Oilers having “deep defensive depth” to part with Ekholm, while others dismissed DeBrincat as a poor stylistic fit for playoff hockey. “Aside from the fact he is tiny, DeBrincat brings zero physicality and little playoff experience,” one fan wrote.

While the idea was never presented as an actual rumor, it’s clear the gap between hypothetical trade talk and fan buy-in can be wide — especially when the pieces involved are key players for both sides.

** Author’s Take:

This is not a trade that makes sense for the Oilers. While DeBrincat is a goal-scorer and potentially the type of winger the Oilers would have loved last season, he’s a $7.875 million cap hit with a modified no-trade clause. There’s no way of knowing if he’s remotely interested in leaving the Red Wings.

At the same time, the Oilers have been ranked as a team with one of the NHL’s better defenses. Moving Ekholm from it severely weakens their defense. Moving Beau Akey also takes away one of the team’s better blue line prospects. Edmonton hurts their blue line in the future. This doesn’t even take into account the two additional draft picks the writer throws in.

If DeBrincat were a rental at the deadline with an expiring contract, that would be one thing. The cost would be lower, and the Oilers wouldn’t have to commit big money when they have other salary cap concerns. But, you can’t deplete your blue line, robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Next: Outlet Offers Seven Big Swing Mock Trades for the Red Wings

