Former NHLer Argues Odd Olympic Choice Ahead of Oilers’ Bouchard

Former NHL defenseman Jordan Schmaltz has ignited a debate among fans by suggesting Drew Doughty — not Edmonton Oilers blueliner Evan Bouchard — should get the nod for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics. Schmaltz’s reasoning? Doughty’s penalty-killing expertise, defensive reliability, and championship pedigree — and ability to succeed while getting lower minutes — outweigh Bouchard’s offensive edge in a tightly structured international tournament.

In a post on social media, Schmaltz argued that Canada’s right-side depth chart will feature Cale Makar logging heavy minutes and Colton Parayko in a steady 18–20-minute role, leaving the third slot for a defenseman capable of thriving in 10–15 minutes, mostly on the penalty kill. “They don’t need Bouchard for PP1 and he’s not exactly a penalty kill wizard,” Schmaltz wrote, noting Doughty’s track record with Stanley Cups, Olympic gold, and other international titles.

He notes that Hockey Canada often favors defense-first players in medal rounds, which might be true. Still, the take has drawn plenty of pushback.

Is Bouchard Not as Capable as Doughty In a Limited Role?

Critics point out that Bouchard outperformed Doughty in the 2025 first-round series between Edmonton and Los Angeles, and that the 36-year-old’s numbers dipped significantly last season.

One fan countered that while Doughty “might give you 20 minutes, they won’t be very good ones,” praising Bouchard’s ability to handle penalty-killing duties in last year’s playoffs. Schmalts even suggested that if Canada wanted a defensive specialist, younger options like MacKenzie Weegar or Noah Dobson could be other options, seemingly hinting that it doesn’t matter who it is, as long as it’s not Bouchard.

Evan Bouchard versus Drew Doughty for Team Canada

The question becomes, do you want another offensive wizard on a team that already has Makar? Perhaps it’s good to have more than one guy who can run the offensive show, and if all goes well, ask the second guy to take a more limited role. Conversely, if that second defenseman can’t play effectively in that role, finding someone who can, but also brings a little offense, might be the better play.

Whether Schmaltz’s argument holds weight or not, it highlights a recurring challenge for Team Canada’s selectors — balancing elite offensive talent with specialized defensive roles, all under the pressure of a win-or-bust international stage. The decision between a veteran warhorse and a prime-age offensive star might not be an easy one.

