Insider: McDavid Extension Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

Connor McDavid has yet to sign a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, but according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, there’s no reason for fans to panic.

In a recent video shared by Bleacher Report, Seravalli said that negotiations are still in their early stages, with neither side at the point where numbers have been exchanged.

.@frank_seravalli doesn't think there's reason to panic in Edmonton even though Connor McDavid has yet to sign a contract extension pic.twitter.com/mT2Kgdd6Fc — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 12, 2025

Seravalli reports:

“To give you a quick update, it’s been a very busy social summer for Connor McDavid, as everyone saw on social media. He was overseas in Europe at best friend Leon Draisaitl‘s wedding. We all saw the videos of him on jet skis with Leon Draisaitl and the now infamous photo that he posted of himself smoking a dart at his own wedding… numbers haven’t even been exchanged yet they’re still kind of very early on in the process.”

He adds that there doesn’t seem to be any hint of nerves, panic, or fear from the player or the Edmonton Oilers side of things. Seravalli explains:

“As best as I can tell, I’d expect in relatively short order here, whether it’s in the next week or two, that that process will begin to ramp up and that essentially the way it’s been explained to me is, the minute that Connor McDavid picks his head up off the pillow and decides that he would like to have a contract extension done, that’s the day that it’ll happen.”

He says, it could be that quick because there’s not really much of a negotiation here.

Time for Oilers Fans to Breathe

This report should provide reassurance to Oilers fans concerned about the timing of the McDavid extension. His extension is the most important thing on the team’s to-do list, and any worry he might not want to stay has fans concerned. While the absence of a signed deal may attract headlines and speculation, insiders suggest the situation does not indicate the sky is falling.

McDavid could be signed to a contract extension with the Oilers any week now

As the summer progresses, don’t be shocked if a McDavid announcement comes out of nowhere. It’s the kind of situation where there could be crickets one day and a done deal the next.

