Predators and Saros Agree to Terms on 8-Year Extension

In a significant move ahead of the NHL’s Free Agent Frenzy, the Nashville Predators and star goaltender Juuse Saros have reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension. The extension, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $7.74 million, is expected to be officially filed on Monday, July 1st.

This past season, Saros played in 64 games, posting a 2.86 GAA with a .906 SV%. These were actually career lows for him.

Saros, one of the league’s premier goalies, has consistently been a cornerstone for the Predators. His performance has solidified his reputation, making this long-term commitment a fairly simple decision for GM Barry Trotz. The deal, with its substantial AAV, reflects the Predators’ confidence in Saros’ abilities and their desire to retain him as a key player for the foreseeable future.

However, the eight-year term for a 30-year-old goalie does raise some eyebrows, as it is a lengthy commitment in the unpredictable world of professional sports. Despite this, the cap hit of $7.74 million is considered fair value given Saros’ elite status and consistent performances.

What Will Predators Do After Signing Saros?

As part of their strategic planning, the Predators are reportedly on the lookout for a backup goalie on the market. Meanwhile, Yaroslav Askarov, another talented goalie in the Predators’ system, is slated to spend the next season with the AHL Milwaukee Admirals. This decision has piqued the curiosity of many, as teams are keen to see how Askarov will respond to another year in the AHL. His development is crucial for the Predators’ future plans, and his performance in Milwaukee will be closely monitored.

As the Predators finalize Saros’ extension and navigate the upcoming free agency period, it’s another big-name goaltender off the market. There was speculation he might be traded, but this signing takes that possibility off the table.

