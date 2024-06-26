Leon Draisaitl, eligible to sign a contract extension this summer and as early as July 1, has made it clear that the process will take time. Speaking about his future with the Edmonton Oilers, Draisaitl stated, “It’s going to take time to figure out what I want and what the Oilers want.”

Expressing his deep affection for the team, Draisaitl added, “I love being an Oiler more than anything.” However, he emphasized the need for discussions with his agents and the Oilers before making any decisions. “I will give you the most boring answer. I will sit down and talk to my agent, talk to the Oilers, and find out what they want. I love playing in Edmonton. I am well aware of what is going on, but I haven’t spent much time thinking about what I want to do,” he explained.

Draisaitl certainly didn’t commit to staying. At the same time, he agreed with one reporter who noted that when you look at all the factors — money, competitive team, his best friend in McDavid being on the roster — there was no reason not to sign in Edmonton.

Will the Oilers Lobby to Keep Draisaitl in Edmonton?

Zach Hyman, when asked if he has been lobbying for Draisaitl to stay, clarified that he hasn’t discussed the contract situation with Draisaitl. “There’s no lobbying going on right now,” Hyman said. He acknowledged that there are many uncertainties but noted Draisaitl’s love for playing in Edmonton and the fact that he still has one more year on his current deal.

McDavid was asked how he feels about Draisaitl and said it was up to his friend and Draisaitl’s team, but he loves playing with him and being on the ice with him. Beyond that, he didn’t comment.

As the Oilers and Draisaitl enter this period of negotiation, fans will be eagerly awaiting updates. For now, both parties appear to be taking a measured approach to ensure the best outcome for the future.

