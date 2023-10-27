Pointing Fingers: Oilers Team Knows the Answer to Their Problem

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a troubling position, plagued by a series of disappointing performances that have left fans and analysts questioning the team’s abilities. After a particularly disheartening loss against the New York Rangers, where the Oilers were thoroughly outplayed, the frustration among fans was palpable, evident in the boos that echoed as the team left the ice. In the aftermath of this defeat, the Oilers face a daunting challenge: finding answers to their persisting problems.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft looked disheveled and lost for words in trying to explain how this team got so lost and so quickly. While he said the players aren’t sulking or getting too down on themselves, pointing out that there’s not a lot they can do but find the answers inside their own locker room, the players held a leadership meeting Thursday night and it was clear frustration is starting to boil over.

No Offense From an Offensive Team

One glaring issue lies in the Oilers’ inability to generate offense, despite having players who are expected to be consistent scorers. Zach Hyman, in a candid post-game interview, acknowledged the team’s offensive shortcomings. He emphasized the need for accountability, stressing that finger-pointing wouldn’t solve their problems. Hyman urged the team to shed the shadow of the previous season, reminding them that they are this year’s team and must step up collectively.

Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers

“Everybody needs to step up,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after the game. “We don’t have time to hang our heads and get frustrated.” He added, “We know where we’re at. It’s early, but it needs to happen now.” He noted that each individual needs to look in the mirror and be better.

Depth Forwards Not Playing or Contributing

Depth forwards like Adam Erne and Derek Ryan have also come under scrutiny. In many ways, it’s not their fault considering how little they are playing. At the same time, this team seems to be missing forwards eager to make the most of their limited opportunities.

Related: Struggle for Oilers Continue: Fans Boo as Rangers Secure Shutout

Questions have arisen regarding Erne’s contribution at the NHL level, prompting discussions about his role and the team’s lineup choices. One Twitter (X) user asked what it is Erne brings. Mark Spector of Sportsnet seemed to suggest it’s not necessarily that question which should be asked. He defended Erne, highlighting the challenges faced by fourth-line players and emphasizing the need for strategic decisions in managing player minutes.

The Defense Has Been a Huge Area of Concern

Defensively, the Oilers face significant challenges. Evan Bouchard, criticized for his defensive lapses, acknowledged the team’s overall softness in defensive play. Darnell Nurse, a veteran presence in the team, expressed frustration and called for introspection among the players. He emphasized the need for collective improvement, insisting that the blame should not fall solely on the defense but on the entire team.

Nurse, along with other leaders in the team, took it upon themselves to address the situation head-on. Their role becomes pivotal in reshaping the team’s mentality and performance. As they navigate this challenging period, the Oilers must confront their weaknesses, acknowledge their individual and collective responsibilities, and work cohesively to emerge from this slump.

Needless to say, there is a lot wrong with a team that walked into this season still thinking about last season. Either that, or they were looking way too far ahead to this year’s playoffs, forgetting there were 82 games to be played between now and then.

The road ahead is demanding, but with the right mindset, accountability, and determination, the Oilers have the potential to turn the tides and rediscover their winning form. The key lies in unity, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of improvement, aspects that will define their journey towards redemption on the ice.

Next: Maple Leafs Send Fraser Minten Back to Kamloops of WHL