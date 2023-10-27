Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Win Over the Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode good team defense and strong goalie play to a 4-1 victory in Dallas against the Stars. That win brought their October record to a winning one for the first time under Sheldon Keefe’s coaching tenure. Despite a slow start this October, the team now stands at 5-2 with a couple of games left in the month.

Here are three key takeaways from their win in Texas.

Takeaway One: The Maple Leafs Played Strong Team Defense

The Maple Leafs opened the game by keeping things tight defensively. In the first period, they allowed only five shots on goal from the Stars and dominated in scoring chances, holding a 10-3 edge. The fact that the Maple Leafs were able to maintain strong defensive play early in the game set the tone for their eventual victory.

Joseph Woll once again emerged as one of the Maple Leafs’ standout players. Stopping 31 of 32 shots, particularly 27 of those shots during the last two periods, he displayed his remarkable skills and maintained a .961 save percentage and a 1.33 goals-against average, ranking among the league’s top goalies.

Takeaway Two: Morgan Rielly Has Had Two Strong Games

Morgan Rielly continued his impressive two-game play with a goal and an assist in this game. His goal came in the first period, thanks to William Nylander’s excellent playmaking. Nylander also extended his scoring streak to seven games with an assist. He won a puck battle behind the Stars’ net; and, after drawing four Dallas players to him, he gave Rielly a beautiful pass. Rielly made no mistake finding the net.

Rielly’s assist on the power play in the third period played a crucial role in the win. With the score at 2-1, he fired a wrist shot from the point that Tyler Bertuzzi deflected for a goal. It’s an effective strategy and the Maple Leafs made it work.

Takeaway Three: William Nylander and John Tavares Continued Their Strong Start

William Nylander and John Tavares deserve credit for their consistency. Nylander’s assist extended his seven-game scoring streak. He’s now registered 11 points in seven games on the season. Tavares has matched Nylander scoring every skating stride of the way. He also has put up 11 points in seven games, Neither player has been kept off the score sheet this entire season.

John Tavares (4 G, 7 A) & William Nylander (5 G, 6 A) each extended their season-opening point streak to 7 games. The #LeafsForever franchise record is 8 straight games to begin a season:



Frank Mahovlich – 1961-62

Lanny McDonald – 1976-77

John Anderson – 1982-83 pic.twitter.com/Q45HvYaF4Q — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 27, 2023

Mitch Marner’s goal late in the second period was the game-winner. The goal gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead and came at a time when Dallas was dominating the play. Despite a slow start to the season, Marner has recorded six points in seven games, showcasing his ability to make an impact when needed.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs continue their road trip with a game in Nashville before returning home to face the Los Angeles Kings. Despite the ups and downs this season, the team now has won three games in a row. It looks to continue their winning ways with a win against the Predators.

Over the next few games, the team will head to Toronto for a five-game home stand before leaving for the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden.

