Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Win Over the Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode good team defense and strong goalie play to a 4-1 victory in Dallas against the Stars. That win brought their October record to a winning one for the first time under Sheldon Keefe’s coaching tenure. Despite a slow start this October, the team now stands at 5-2 with a couple of games left in the month.
Here are three key takeaways from their win in Texas.
Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Win vs. the Capitals
Takeaway One: The Maple Leafs Played Strong Team Defense
The Maple Leafs opened the game by keeping things tight defensively. In the first period, they allowed only five shots on goal from the Stars and dominated in scoring chances, holding a 10-3 edge. The fact that the Maple Leafs were able to maintain strong defensive play early in the game set the tone for their eventual victory.
Joseph Woll once again emerged as one of the Maple Leafs’ standout players. Stopping 31 of 32 shots, particularly 27 of those shots during the last two periods, he displayed his remarkable skills and maintained a .961 save percentage and a 1.33 goals-against average, ranking among the league’s top goalies.
Takeaway Two: Morgan Rielly Has Had Two Strong Games
Morgan Rielly continued his impressive two-game play with a goal and an assist in this game. His goal came in the first period, thanks to William Nylander’s excellent playmaking. Nylander also extended his scoring streak to seven games with an assist. He won a puck battle behind the Stars’ net; and, after drawing four Dallas players to him, he gave Rielly a beautiful pass. Rielly made no mistake finding the net.
Related: THE GOOD, BAD, & THE UGLY IN MAPLE LEAFS 4-1 WIN VS. THE STARS
Rielly’s assist on the power play in the third period played a crucial role in the win. With the score at 2-1, he fired a wrist shot from the point that Tyler Bertuzzi deflected for a goal. It’s an effective strategy and the Maple Leafs made it work.
Takeaway Three: William Nylander and John Tavares Continued Their Strong Start
William Nylander and John Tavares deserve credit for their consistency. Nylander’s assist extended his seven-game scoring streak. He’s now registered 11 points in seven games on the season. Tavares has matched Nylander scoring every skating stride of the way. He also has put up 11 points in seven games, Neither player has been kept off the score sheet this entire season.
Mitch Marner’s goal late in the second period was the game-winner. The goal gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead and came at a time when Dallas was dominating the play. Despite a slow start to the season, Marner has recorded six points in seven games, showcasing his ability to make an impact when needed.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?
The Maple Leafs continue their road trip with a game in Nashville before returning home to face the Los Angeles Kings. Despite the ups and downs this season, the team now has won three games in a row. It looks to continue their winning ways with a win against the Predators.
Over the next few games, the team will head to Toronto for a five-game home stand before leaving for the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden.
Related: Woll’s Alpine Odyssey: What Makes the Maple Leafs Goalie Tick?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Big Update on Connor McDavid as Oilers Prep for Heritage Classic
The Oilers offered an update on the injury status of Connor McDavid, saying there...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger
There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at a top-six...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
Canadiens elevate young defenseman post-Savard injury, providing a golden opportunity for emerging talent to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Zadorov Calls Out Flames Players, Slams Former Coach Excuse
Nikita Zadrov blasted his Flames teammates for a lack of team play and called...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 days ago
Ducks’ Controversial Plan for Leo Carlsson Ice Time in Question
The Anaheim Ducks have decided not to play rookie Leo Carlsson for a number...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Early Season NHL Scoring Leaders Shine: Three Key Takeaways
This season so far, four NHL players have registered 10 points or more. Who...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
NHL Lifts Pride Tape Ban, Hockey World Reacts After Messy Overstep
The NHL has rescinded its ban on Pride Tape and the hockey world is...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Scratching Fraser Minten Before Likely Goodbye
Fraser Minten, a promising Maple Leafs rookie will sit and watch as the team...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Heartbreaking News Strikes Jets’ Head Coach Rick Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets have shared concerning news regarding their head coach, Rick Bowness and...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over Lightning
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime....