Ducks Finalizing Trade to Land Chris Kreider From Rangers

The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks are in “advanced discussions” on a trade that would see Chris Kreider moved to Anaheim, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. He writes, “No semantics: there is NO DEAL at this moment in time. But there is interest – and a framework. Both teams had other irons in the fire today. We’ll see on Wed.”

The report from Seravalli adds that discussions centered on Ducks prospect Carey Terrance, a 2023 second-round pick, heading to the Rangers in the trade. In exchange, the Ducks take on Kreider’s contract in full. Kreider, 34, has two years remaining on his contract at $6.5 million per year.

Chris Kreider Rangers trade rumors

Kreider’s production dropped last season, but he is known as an exceptional playoff goal scorer and one of the best net-front presence players the league has seen. The veteran winger is big, solid, and still decently speedy, making him a threat off the rush.

Kreider has a 15-team no-trade clause in his contract, and even if the Ducks are included, the belief is that he would waive it to play for new Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, potentially being reunited with Ryan Strome and former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Kreider Will Go Down as One of the Great Rangers

He’s likely to have his jersey retired at MSG when he hangs up the skates, having cemented his place among the all-time greats in New York Rangers history.

With 326 career goals, he ranks third in franchise history, while his 48 playoff goals are the most ever by a Ranger. He’s also tied for first in power-play goals (116), sits second in game-winning goals (50), fourth in shorthanded goals (13), fifth in total shots (2,160), eighth in games played (883), and tenth in points (582). His consistent production and clutch performances have made him one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Rangers sweater.

