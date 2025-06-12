Oilers Dodge Media with Unexpected and Secret Practice

Edmonton-based media is up in arms on Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers held a 16-person practice after telling the media that only the healthy scratches would be skating. In what appears to be an apparent attempt to prevent the media from showing up and asking a handful of questions to a team trying to focus on rebounding from an ugly loss on Monday night, media personalities who typically have full access to the players didn’t take too kindly to the misdirection.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic noted, “This was declared a day off, so there was no reason for most reporters to go to the rink. (The coach did his avail on Zoom, which is another issue entirely.)” He added, “Fans don’t care about media gripes, but this isn’t a great look for a league that should be craving any coverage it gets.”

Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported, “Media told it would be scratches only, and no time was given for the skate. Clearly feeling they need to give their guys a break from a Stanley cup spotlight that is getting hot. Have covered well over a dozen finals and never had this happen before.”

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector wrote, “Oilers pull a fast one on the Stanley Cup media contingent, claiming an off day for the players. Then they skated. Subterfuge.”

Do the Oilers Owe the Media Access?

Reports from people who saw the skate noted that the Oilers were in good spirits and there was nothing about the practice that was meant to be kept secret. There were no injury notes worth reporting, no hidden plays or secret strategies the Oilers didn’t want revealed. This was simply Edmonton’s way of getting in some practice time and then, likely, not having to answer a handful of the same questions they’ve been answering over the past 24-48 hours.

Media members dislike being deceived, especially when it interferes with their ability to do their jobs. At the same time, many fans argue that the Oilers had every right to take a day to themselves without having to repeat themselves over and over to the media, most of whom will want to know how Edmonton will bounce back from a disappointing Game 3.

The only downside of this for the Oilers is that the media may spin this to suggest there’s some concern on the part of the players. That’s likely not true beyond any obvious worries; they are down 2-1 in the series. This is a team that excels at overcoming ugly games, and they’ve already proven they can come back from even worse deficits.

The Oilers didn’t want to deal with reporters. The NHL doesn’t love that, and obviously, neither does the media. As far as the Oilers are concerned, they could probably care less. Their focus is elsewhere, as it should be.

