Penguins Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to PTO for Special Homecoming

In a surprise piece of news on Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the organization on a professional tryout (PTO) contract, marking a special homecoming for the 40-year-old veteran.

Fleury is set to practice with the team on Friday, September 26, before suiting up for parts of the preseason exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, September 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

“Everyone in the Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” said President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas. “Marc means so much to our team, our fans, and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. We are thrilled to celebrate this full-circle moment.”

This homecoming is not meant to signal a return to the NHL or Fleury coming out of retirement, although speculation is inevitably surfacing that he might have a desire to try again. This PTO allows fans to celebrate one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic goaltenders as he briefly returns to the city where he spent the prime of his career. This is little more than a memorable event put together so that both sides can say goodbye.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh (2009, 2016, 2017), enjoyed a 22-year NHL career across four clubs: Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago, and Minnesota. His most memorable run was with the Penguins before the team left him unprotected in the expansion draft that saw the Golden Knights select him as the new face of their franchise.

Over 1,051 regular-season games, he compiled a 575-339-97 record with 76 shutouts, including 15 20-win seasons and nine 30-win seasons. Only Martin Brodeur surpasses him in regular-season games played and wins.

Drafted first overall by the Penguins in 2003, Fleury holds nearly every major goaltending record in the Penguins’ team history, including games played (691), wins (375), and shutouts (44). He also ranks among the franchise leaders in playoff performance, with 115 games played, 62 wins, and 10 shutouts.

A four-time NHL All-Star, Vezina Trophy winner (2021), and William M. Jennings Trophy recipient (2021), Fleury earned numerous individual and team accolades throughout his career, including multiple team MVP and Players’ Player awards.

