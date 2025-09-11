NHL Trades and Rumors
Agent Hinting at Trade As He ‘Senses Crosby’s Angst’ [Report]
Explore the latest developments surrounding the Crosby angst and why a trade by the Penguins seems to be what his agent his hinting at.
According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, “If Brisson is indeed speaking for his client, then there is reason to believe that Crosby’s frustration with the current state of the Penguins is at a boiling point.” Yohe is referring to Pat Brisson, Sidney Crosby‘s agent, who this week made some very interesting remarks teasing that a trade out of Pittsburgh might be what’s best for his client.
Yohe adds, “I don’t think Crosby told Brisson to make those comments. What I do believe is that Brisson, who has known Crosby since the player was a boy, can sense the angst.” Yohe believes that Brisson might be saying what Crosby doesn’t want to, but might be feeling.
He adds, “Perhaps, for the first time, what is best for Crosby isn’t what is best for the Penguins, and vice versa.” The hint here is that one of the biggest stars in the game, who never wanted to play anywhere but Pittsburgh, is finally warming up to the idea that it’s time to go if the Penguins aren’t competitive.
All of this comes after Crosby spoke glowingly about the Montreal Canadiens to scribe and NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. Crosby insisted this wasn’t him trying to leave bread crumbs, but that didn’t stop everyone else from connecting the dots. Brisson was more forthcoming with what might be a reality. He said, “It’s always a possibility… it all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do.”
Everyone is aware the Penguins aren’t likely to do very well. That leaves the door wide open to the idea that Crosby and the team will have a sitdown at some point and pivot. The Penguins won’t mind. They’re rebuilding and part of a successful rebuild means moving out valuable assets for futures. They can’t do that if Crosby wants to retire a Penguin.
Crosby simply needs to wrap his head around the idea that he’s not abandoning the organization or the fans in Pittsburgh. Yohe writes, “Crosby isn’t a bad guy if he wants to leave, if he thinks playing on a better team would be a more enjoyable conclusion to his final seasons. Could you blame him?”
