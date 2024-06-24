Patrick Kane Eyeing Potential Reunion with New York Rangers

Rumors are swirling about a possible return of Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers. TSN’s Chris Johnston noted that if there is a frontrunner for Kane’s next destination, it would be the Rangers. This comes as Rangers GM Chris Drury has been actively creating cap space, including moving Barclay Goodrow off the books, potentially to accommodate a veteran winger like Kane.
Johnston isn’t the only one seeing a link between the veteran winger and his former team. Frank Seravalli suggested Kane feels like he left things unfinished during his short stint in New York.
Kane, who has earned approximately $121 million in his career, might consider accepting a lower salary for a chance to return to the Rangers and retell his story with a contender. Although Drury has not publicly commented on any interest in Kane this summer, many believe the team would consider bringing him back, if the deal was right.
Kane’s time with the Rangers last season wasn’t quite what all parties involved wanted it to be. He was hampered by a hip injury, which ultimately required hip resurfacing surgery. He left the team as an unrestricted free agent and was seemingly interested in re-signing before going to Detroit. Seravalli noted, “He felt like he left something on the table because he wasn’t at full strength and I think wanted a chance to try and do that over again to make it right.”
He went to the Red Wings, had a solid individual season, and needs to make a choice.
Would a Healthy Kane With the Rangers Be a Good Fit?
Kane’s potential return to the Rangers would be an opportunity for him to prove himself fully fit and capable of contributing at a high level. It may also be a way for the Rangers to add a piece that could get them over the hump. They failed to get past the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, despite being the Presidents’ Trophy winners this season.
As Kane becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, his next move will be intriguing. What kind of contract is he looking for? Will the Rangers be open to giving him what he wants?
Next: Oilers Know Secret Formula Ahead of Biggest Game In Team’s History
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7
Some key names were not on the ice and missed practice for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets’ Top Prospect, Rutger McGroarty, May Be On The Trade Block
Winnipeg Jets' top prospect in Rutger McGroarty may be looking for a trade out...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Mark Giordano Still Has Desire To Play Next Season
The Leafs' defender still has the desire to play in the NHL. He will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Win Game 6, Force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
The Edmonton Oilers have given themselves a shot at a historic Stanley Cup win...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Flames Have Cap Space, Could Be Active In Free Agency
Calgary will have over $20 million in cap space during the offseason. Will the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not
Reports are surfacing that Mattias Janmark might be open to a team-friendly extension and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Devils Land Goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Flames in Big Trade
The New Jersey Devils have made a significant move to bolster their goaltending, acquiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
McDavid Shines as Oilers Win Game 5, Bring Stanley Cup Final Back to Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers won Game 5 on the back of Connor McDavid's second four-point...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Is Past-His-Prime Mark Giordano Still Valuable to the Maple Leafs?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the lookout for a good defenceman to fill...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
3 Calgary Flames Hot Takes For The 2024-25 NHL Season
Here are 3 hot takes or predictions regarding the Calgary Flames in 2024-2025. Some...