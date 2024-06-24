Patrick Kane Eyeing Potential Reunion with New York Rangers

Rumors are swirling about a possible return of Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers. TSN’s Chris Johnston noted that if there is a frontrunner for Kane’s next destination, it would be the Rangers. This comes as Rangers GM Chris Drury has been actively creating cap space, including moving Barclay Goodrow off the books, potentially to accommodate a veteran winger like Kane.

Johnston isn’t the only one seeing a link between the veteran winger and his former team. Frank Seravalli suggested Kane feels like he left things unfinished during his short stint in New York.

“He felt like he left something on the table because he wasn’t at full strength.”



Kane, who has earned approximately $121 million in his career, might consider accepting a lower salary for a chance to return to the Rangers and retell his story with a contender. Although Drury has not publicly commented on any interest in Kane this summer, many believe the team would consider bringing him back, if the deal was right.

Kane’s time with the Rangers last season wasn’t quite what all parties involved wanted it to be. He was hampered by a hip injury, which ultimately required hip resurfacing surgery. He left the team as an unrestricted free agent and was seemingly interested in re-signing before going to Detroit. Seravalli noted, “He felt like he left something on the table because he wasn’t at full strength and I think wanted a chance to try and do that over again to make it right.”

He went to the Red Wings, had a solid individual season, and needs to make a choice.

Would a Healthy Kane With the Rangers Be a Good Fit?

Kane’s potential return to the Rangers would be an opportunity for him to prove himself fully fit and capable of contributing at a high level. It may also be a way for the Rangers to add a piece that could get them over the hump. They failed to get past the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, despite being the Presidents’ Trophy winners this season.

As Kane becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, his next move will be intriguing. What kind of contract is he looking for? Will the Rangers be open to giving him what he wants?

