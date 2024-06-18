Rangers Waive Barclay Goodrow, Potentially For Buyout Purposes

The New York Rangers have placed veteran forward Barclay Goodrow on waivers, a significant move as the team seeks to open up salary-cap space and adjust their roster after the forward failed to live up to expectations and his salary. Goodrow, 31, has three years remaining on his contract, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $3,641,667.

During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Goodrow contributed six goals and two assists over 16 games. Despite the uptick in offensive output, he struggled for most of the regular season and in terms of playoff possession metrics. He finished with the lowest 5v5 on-ice shot and expected goal share among forwards who played over 150 minutes. This performance has prompted the Rangers to reconsider his role and financial impact on the team.

Insiders are reporting that by placing Goodrow on waivers, the Rangers are hoping to gauge interest from other teams. If another team claims him, the full contract will be removed from New York’s books, providing significant cap relief. If he clears waivers, the Rangers will need to explore other options, including a potential buyout.

What Happens If a Team Doesn’t Claim Goodrow?

A buyout of Goodrow’s contract would result in a unique cap situation for the Rangers. The breakdown of the buyout cap hit would be as follows:

Year 1: $247K cap credit

Year 2: $1.0M cap hit

Year 3: $3.5M cap hit

Years 4-6: $1.11M cap hit each year

This move comes as the Rangers aim to inject more size and speed into their lineup. Despite Goodrow’s role in helping the team reach the conference final in two of his three seasons with the Rangers, the organization believes it is time to move on, especially with Goodrow set to turn 32 in February.

The decision to waive Goodrow proves the Rangers aim to make changes this summer and juggle their salary cap to remain competitive.

