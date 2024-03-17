Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Will Be Key to Playoff Success

The world was shocked when Matthew Tkachuk got traded to the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster deal several seasons ago. The deal saw long-time Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar move to the Calgary Flames in exchange. Since the trade, Tkachuk has established himself as an offensive mastermind with the Panthers. He is an elite two-way forward and is on pace for his third 100-point campaign.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Huberdeau & Weegar

Tkachuk has continued to build himself as an elite forward with the Panthers. In his first season with the club, he scored 40 goals and added 69 assists for 109 points through 79 games. This season, he has 21 goals and 53 assists for 74 points through 66 games. He has been everything the Panthers have hoped for and more, and the team around him continues to elevate their play.

Matthew Tkachuk Panthers

Huberdeau has been the exact opposite with the Flames. The fit has not been good, and Huberdeau has fallen sharply from the 100-point player he once was. In his final season with the Panthers, he scored 30 goals and added 85 assists for 115 points through 80 games. In his first season with the Flames, he dropped to 15 goals and 40 assists for 55 points through 79 games and only has 41 points through 65 games this season.

Weegar has been solid defensively and has kept his offensive pace even. This season, he has 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points through 66 games which is six points back from his career-high of 44 points. His addition to the Flames has been strong, evening the trade a bit. However, this trade was still a steal for the Panthers.

Tkachuk Will Be Key To Success in Playoffs

If Tkachuk can continue this pace into the playoffs this season, the Panthers have a real chance of making a deep run. They are one of, if not the strongest team heading into the playoffs. Tkachuk’s power-forward style of play is something any team wants in a seven-game series. You hate to play against him, but would love him on your team. For Panthers fans, there is real hope that Tkachuk can help lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup ever. After losing in the Stanley Cup Final last season, they would love to exact some revenge.

Next: Odd Market Hurdle Almost Squashed Tyler Toffoli to Jets Trade