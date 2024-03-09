With the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline having come and gone, there are a few teams that stand out as true winners of this year’s deadline. Focusing exclusively on trade transactions, signings, and extensions have not been factored in. Which teams made the best use of the deadline? Who bought at the right time, found the right piece, or took advantage of the market? Who sold high and accumulated the best assets? Here are the Top 5 Winners of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Carolina Hurricanes: Finally Bought at the Deadline

Carolina went into the deadline with a clear goal, and this year, I truly believe they acquired what they needed: a true goal scorer in Jake Guentzel (22-30-52). They landed the big fish of the deadline for a relatively low cost, which is crazy to think about for a two-time 40-goal scorer and Stanley Cup champion.

Guentzel Hurricanes trade

Speaking of Stanley Cup champs, they also acquired a previous winner, Evgeni Kuznetsov (6-11-17) from the Washington Capitals. After he cleared waivers and reported to the AHL Hershey Bears, he was available for a reasonable price due to Kuznetsov’s rough couple of years. This trade was inevitable, but I think the change of scenery will bring the spark back to the dynamic centerman. Not to mention Ty Smith (1-3-4), the young depth defenseman who I think still has what it takes to be a full-time NHL defenseman.

The Vegas Golden Knights: No Cap Space For Vegas

How do they do it? The Golden Knights have figured out something other teams haven’t and they’re playing the deadline game like there’s no salary cap at all. They keep getting big fish, first acquiring Anthony Mantha (20-14-34) from the Capitals. He will add depth to their lineup. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired both Tomas Hertl (15-19-34) and Noah Hanifin (11-24-35) for a few assets and no roster players in either deal.

This just proves that GM Kelly McCrimmon and President George McPhee know how to play the game and they aren’t afraid to go all in. The defending champs are loading up for another deep run, where they will likely meet the next team on this list.

The Colorado Avalanche: Added Despite a Good Team

Joe Sakic believes in his core group; however, this year, he made a number of moves. First, he pulled off a hockey trade, sending Bowen Byram (9-13-22), one-for-one to the Buffalo Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt (14-33-47). Mittelstadt has had a great year, having a career year on a struggling Sabres team.

After that, with a hole in the defense, the Avs acquired Sean Walker (6-16-22) from the Flyers for Ryan Johansen (13-10-23), plus a first and a few other picks. They are getting loaded up for a clash, most likely between Dallas or Vegas, in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Also, they added more depth scoring with Brandon Duhamie (4-4-8) and Yakov Trenin (10-4-14).

The Florida Panthers: Were in on Several Deadline Moves

The Panthers are a tough one because what else can you give to a team that’s already the favorite for the Presidents’ Trophy? They added a 30-goal scorer and All-Star, Vladimir Tarasenko (17-24-41), which will bring more veteran leadership and a natural sniper to slot onto their second line, giving them more scoring. They also acquired Magnus Hellberg (1-0-0), who will likely play in the AHL but is a good call-up. For 4th-line leadership, the Panthers acquired former Sabres captain Kyle Okposo (12-10-22), hoping for another run to the finals with the Cats.

They wanted to do more, rumored to be in on Hanifin and Max Pacioretty. They clearly showed up to the deadline with a buying mentality.

The Winnipeg Jets: Trade Deadline Day Winners

In the case of the Jets, another team that is having a strong season, they got stronger. First, they acquired Sean Monahan (21-23-44) from the Montreal Canadiens before the deadline. With the current injury to Vladri, they also acquired Tyler Toffoli (26-18-44) to fill in, a veteran goal scorer who has proven he can still score.

Tyler Toffoli Winnipeg Jets

Additionally, they added Colin Miller (4-4-8) for another run at a Stanley Cup in the West.

