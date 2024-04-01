Checkers Spencer Knight Sets New Scoreless Streak Record

With his 1-0 overtime loss against the Bridgeport Islanders Saturday night, goalie Spencer Knight now owns a franchise record under Florida Panthers AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
The record in question is a shutout streak. It was originally held by Michael Leighton, who went 192 minutes and two seconds without a goal scored against him. Knight topped the record with 21 extra minutes, putting the new time at an astounding 213 minutes and 23 seconds.
The Connecticut native was drafted 13th overall in the 2019 by the Panthers. In his time with Florida, he put up a .909 save percentage with an average of 2.76 goals against per game. He currently has 23 wins in 42 games played with the Checkers this season, putting up roughly the same stats.
Where Did This Streak Begin?
The streak began right after the Springfield Thunderbirds scored their final goal early in the second period. After this goal, Knight blocked the remaining shots to give Charlotte the 4-3 victory.
Six days later, Knight would once again face the Thunderbirds. However, instead of allowing three goals, he would not allow any and won 2-0.
When he faced the Hartford Wolf Pack, he continued his streak and gave Charlotte their fourth straight victory with him in the net. This frenzy wouldn’t last long, however. The streak unfortunately ended with their loss to the Islanders.
What Led to Knight’s Dominance in the Minors
The 22-year-old was assigned to the AHL at the beginning of the season. Head Coach of the Panthers Paul Maurice said it was to allow Knight to be a number one goaltender.
In his AHL assignment, Knight has flourished and currently sits fifth in wins and third in shutouts in AHL standings. With his performance in mind, will Knight ever see the NHL in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Knight Will Be Left to Guard the Checkers’ Goal in the Playoffs
Unless a major injury happens to Panther’s backup Anthony Stolarz, Knight will most likely be staying in the AHL. Stolarz has been putting up outstanding numbers this season, tallying 14 wins with a .925 save percentage and an average of 2.02 goals against per game.
The Checkers sit in third place in their division and are only a few points away from qualifying for a playoff spot. Knight would have to stay in Charlotte in the meantime. While his chances of entering the NHL this season are slim, ignoring a goalie as good as Knight would be questionable.
Next: Oilers Extend Olivier Rodrigue On 1-Year Contract
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Is Oilers’ Draisaitl the Malkin to Penguins’ Crosby?
If the Edmonton Oilers are hoping to keep Leon Draisaitl around, they might be...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Frustrated Mitch Marner Placed on LTIR by Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner was placed on retroactive LTIR by the Toronto Maple Leafs so that...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Is The Evander Kane “Act” Leading to Offseason Trade Talk?
Evander Kane is experiencing his longest goal-scoring drought ever. This, accompanied by a perceived...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Sign Simon Benoit to a Three-Year Contract Extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
48 Hour Fallout From the Zach Hyman Wealth Video Explained
48 hours after the online discourse over a video posted about Zach Hyman's 50-goal...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames and Markstrom To Have Sitdown About Future With Team
The Calgary Flames and goaltender Jacob Markstrom will have a sitdown meeting about his...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks Talk Strategic Move to Send Thatcher Demko to LTIR
The Vancouver Canucks discussed their decision to send goaltender Thatcher Demko to LTIR this...
-
Hockey/ 4 days ago
The Chase for the Elusive Connor Bedard Young Guns Card
Connor Bedard's Outburst Gold 1/1 Young Guns card has fetched a $1 million dollar...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Capitals’ Defenseman to Enter NHL’s Player Assistance Program
Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear has admitted himself into the NHL's Player Assistance Program and...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Jake Guentzel Takes Shot at Penguins In Return Following Trade
When asked about being back in Pittsburgh and how he felt about the trade,...