Checkers Spencer Knight Sets New Scoreless Streak Record

With his 1-0 overtime loss against the Bridgeport Islanders Saturday night, goalie Spencer Knight now owns a franchise record under Florida Panthers AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

The record in question is a shutout streak. It was originally held by Michael Leighton, who went 192 minutes and two seconds without a goal scored against him. Knight topped the record with 21 extra minutes, putting the new time at an astounding 213 minutes and 23 seconds.

That's a new team record for Spencer Knight. What a run! pic.twitter.com/DBE64XrDOh — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) March 31, 2024

The Connecticut native was drafted 13th overall in the 2019 by the Panthers. In his time with Florida, he put up a .909 save percentage with an average of 2.76 goals against per game. He currently has 23 wins in 42 games played with the Checkers this season, putting up roughly the same stats.

Where Did This Streak Begin?

The streak began right after the Springfield Thunderbirds scored their final goal early in the second period. After this goal, Knight blocked the remaining shots to give Charlotte the 4-3 victory.

Six days later, Knight would once again face the Thunderbirds. However, instead of allowing three goals, he would not allow any and won 2-0.

When he faced the Hartford Wolf Pack, he continued his streak and gave Charlotte their fourth straight victory with him in the net. This frenzy wouldn’t last long, however. The streak unfortunately ended with their loss to the Islanders.

What Led to Knight’s Dominance in the Minors

The 22-year-old was assigned to the AHL at the beginning of the season. Head Coach of the Panthers Paul Maurice said it was to allow Knight to be a number one goaltender.

Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers

In his AHL assignment, Knight has flourished and currently sits fifth in wins and third in shutouts in AHL standings. With his performance in mind, will Knight ever see the NHL in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Knight Will Be Left to Guard the Checkers’ Goal in the Playoffs

Unless a major injury happens to Panther’s backup Anthony Stolarz, Knight will most likely be staying in the AHL. Stolarz has been putting up outstanding numbers this season, tallying 14 wins with a .925 save percentage and an average of 2.02 goals against per game.

The Checkers sit in third place in their division and are only a few points away from qualifying for a playoff spot. Knight would have to stay in Charlotte in the meantime. While his chances of entering the NHL this season are slim, ignoring a goalie as good as Knight would be questionable.

