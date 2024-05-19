Linus Ullmark May Be Blocking Offseason Trade By Bruins

The Boston Bruins are weighing the future of goaltender Linus Ullmark, with increasing speculation about a potential trade this summer. While a trade was considered at the past trade deadline, Ullmark expressed concerns about moving mid-season due to family considerations. As the offseason approaches, Ullmark’s situation has become a hot topic among NHL analysts and insiders covering the team. Some are reporting that Ullmark might be using his no-trade clause to block a summer trade.

Ullmark, who has one season remaining on his four-year, $20 million contract, remains non-committal about waiving his partial trade protection. According to CapFriendly, Ullmark has a no-trade list featuring 16 teams, any of which would require his approval for a trade. This stipulation complicates potential moves but hasn’t dampened the interest from various teams across the league.

Ty Anderson of NBC Sports Boston highlighted Ullmark’s reluctance to disclose specific reasons for his no-trade list, quoting the goalie as saying, “The teams that are on my list are there for a reason, and I don’t want to disclose why. It’s between myself, my family, and my agent.” Despite the swirling trade rumors, Ullmark has expressed a strong desire to stay in Boston. “My future here? I got one more year. I wouldn’t want anything else than to come back here, get a little bit of a revenge tour. I’m very excited, motivated for what’s to come,” he told Amalie Benjamin.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic notes that if the Bruins decide to trade Ullmark, it would pave the way for Brandon Bussi to step up as Jeremy Swayman‘s backup. Bussi, a 25-year-old goaltender, has shown promise with a .913 save percentage over 41 appearances for the Providence Bruins during the 2023-24 season. However, he has yet to make his NHL debut, and his transition to the major league would be a significant step for the team.

Who Would Be Looking at Ullmark in Trade?

Teams in need of goaltending upgrades are keeping a close eye on Ullmark’s situation. Among playoff contenders, the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings are notable suitors. Also needing a 1B option is the Toronto Maple Leafs. That said, the Bruins are unlikely to trade him to Toronto due to the rivalry and the impact it would have on strengthening a direct competitor.

Non-playoff teams such as the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, and San Jose Sharks are also potential destinations for Ullmark. Each of these teams faces netminding issues that Ullmark could help resolve.

As the offseason progresses, the Bruins’ management must decide whether to capitalize on Ullmark’s trade value or retain him for another season. Can they navigate his desire to stay and convince him that another option is good for him and his family? If not, can the team continue to build around two big-time goalies, and what happens if the end of next season comes and they don’t want to keep both netminders?

