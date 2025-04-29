Florida Panthers
Panthers’ Ekblad Suspended 2 Games for Hit on Hagel
Panthers’ defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for two games from the NHL DoPS for his elbow on Brandon Hagel.
Florida Panthers’ defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for two games for elbowing Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel. The hit came in their recent first-round series game. Ekblad was retaliating for a late hit Hagel delivered to Aleksander Barkov.
Florida’s Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for two games for elbowing Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel. https://t.co/X3QeNt39Va— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 29, 2025
The video description that accompanied the news of Ekblad’s suspension explained the elbow to the head of Lightning forward Brandon Hagel:
“As the video shows, the Lightning work the puck up the half wall to Hagel with Ekblad pinching down from the point position. Hagel collects the puck and plays it off the wall. As he does, Ekblad takes his right hand off of his stick, raises his elbow, pulls it back, and uses the extended arm to deliver a blow that strikes Hagel in the head with force. This is elbowing.”
They added that it is important to note that while listening to Ekblad’s contention that he does not intend to strike Hagel in the head, this is not a case where a blow to an opponent’s torso or shoulder rides up and makes subsequent or glancing contact with his head. They said, this is a direct blow to an opponent’s head with an extended elbow delivered with the requisite force for supplemental discipline.
They also said that Ekblad — while being suspended for substance abuse — has been neither fined or suspended previously by the Department of player safety in a 732-game NHL career. The Department of Player Safety suspended Aaron Ekblad for two games.
Next: Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 14 minutes ago
Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he's willing to make a move to...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Tocchet Reveals Reason for Leaving Canucks, Rutherford Talks Replacements
Rick Tocchet revealed why he has chosen to leave the Vancouver Canucks and what's...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
How Does Crosby Feel About the Penguins Firing Mike Sullivan?
Insiders are speculating that Sidney Crosby is not thrilled with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Kyle...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Journalist Says Oilers’ Playoffs Could Trigger 2 Offseason Trades
The Edmonton Oilers have tied the series with the Los Angeles Kings, but what...
-
Florida Panthers/ 9 hours ago
Reaction Across NHL Over Ekblad’s Retaliatory Hit on Hagel
Following Aaron Ekblad's hit on Brandon Hagel, fans and insiders are calling for a...
-
Featured/ 9 hours ago
Taking A Look at Every Wildcard Team’s Performance So Far
Join us as we break down the Stanley Cup Playoffs highlights, including surprising performances...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins Part Ways wit Head Coach Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired head coach Mike Sullivan. He'll be a highly coveted...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bouchard Huge in Oilers’ Game 4 Comeback Win Over the Kings
The Edmonton Oilers stormed back to win Game 4 vs the Los Angeles Kings...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Pickard, Bouchard, and Game 4 vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers head into Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings with Calvin...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Sabres, Panthers, Canadiens, Capitals
NHL trade talk rumors: Tkachuk discipline, Quenneville to Ducks, Byram's future in Buffalo, Canadiens...