Panthers Defeat Senators 3-2 in Overtime Thriller

In a game where the Florida Panthers were looking to continue their dominance this season, they took on the struggling Ottawa Senators. The Panthers sit second in the Atlantic Division while the Senators sit dead last in the Atlantic. Florida did defeat Ottawa; however, in what should have been a one-sided game, the Sens made it interesting and forced overtime.

Aaron Ekblad opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the contest with assists from Sam Reinhart at Carter Verhaeghe. It was his fourth goal of the season and the Panthers were able to take that one-goal lead into the second period. The second period was quiet, but Brandon Montour scored his fourth goal of the season late in the period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame.

The Senators came out stronger in the third period and opened up their scoring with an unassisted goal by Thomas Chabot, his third of the season, making it a one-goal game. Just three minutes later, Tim Stutzle scored his 14th of the season with assists from Chabot and Claude Giroux that tied the game, eventually leading the Sens into overtime.

Overtime didn’t last long, as the Panthers pounced just a minute and 36 seconds in on a goal from Anton Lundell with assists from Montour and Matthew Tkachuk, and the Panthers secured the extra point. The Panthers moved to 37-15-4 with this win while the Senators moved to 23-27-3 with this loss.

Panthers defeat Senators: Brandon Montour scores his fourth goal of the season

What’s Next For Both Panthers and Senators?

Both teams are back in action on Thursday (Feb. 22) and will have a day of rest. The Senators will face the Dallas Stars while the Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes. With both teams having different goals in mind for the remainder of the season, this was a much more entertaining game than originally expected.

Next: Can the Lightning Strike and Tampa Land Noah Hanifin?