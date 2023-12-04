Jets Ink a 3-Year Contract Extension with Nino Niederreiter

The Winnipeg Jets have officially signed Nino Niederreiter to a lucrative three-year contract extension. The deal comes in at an annual average value (AAV) of $4 million. It is set to begin at the commencement of the 2024-25 season. A seasoned shot-first two-way winger, he has seamlessly integrated into the Jets’ roster since his arrival via a trade with the Nashville Predators last season.

Known for his efficiency in both creating opportunities and scoring goals at 5v5, Niederreiter has played a pivotal role in the team’s offense. His contribution has notably bolstered the Jets’ defensive efforts too. Both earned him recognition by Frank Seravalli as a no-maintenance fit for the squad.

At 31 years old, the Chur, Switzerland native has showcased his skill and experience in all 23 games of the current season. He’s posted 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) along with eight penalty minutes. Niederreiter’s journey in the NHL spans over 833 games, featuring stints with the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, and, most recently, the Winnipeg Jets. His cumulative record boasts 423 points (211 goals, 212 assists) and 382 penalty minutes.

Beyond the regular season, Niederreiter has proven his mettle in playoff scenarios. He contributed significantly in 87 games and recording 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) along with 58 penalty minutes. With this contract extension, the Jets solidify their commitment to Niederreiter, reinforcing their forward lineup for the seasons to come.

The Jets Get Him On A Solid Contract

This is a solid signing for Winnipeg. Niederreiter is productive, but this deal isn’t too rich. He should bring value for the money. This strategic move not only secures Niederreiter’s status with the team but gives them room moving forward to do other things.

In terms of financial implications, the Jets now project a cap hit of $74,347,024 for the 2024-25 season, factoring in 17 active contracts currently on the roster.

