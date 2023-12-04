Expect Oilers to Mull Over Corey Perry Signing, Says Journalist

The Edmonton Oilers have signed a player with a bit of a checkered past before. There’s no reason to doubt, if they think the player can help and are confident he’s past whatever issues arose — they would do so again. With that in mind, Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson speculates on Oilers General Manager Ken Holland’s potential interest in Corey Perry.

Perry’s contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated due to unacceptable workplace conduct. The veteran forward released a statement apologizing for his actions and revealing he would seek help from mental health and substance abuse experts. It’s not clear how long he’ll be away from the NHL, but if and when he’s ready to return, the Oilers might have a need for a player like him.

Corey Perry might get interest from the Edmonton Oilers

Drawing on Holland’s history of calculated risks, Matheson highlights the successful signing of Evander Kane despite off-ice controversies. In that instance, Kane was still going through a legal battle with his ex and bankruptcy hearings. He was also not far removed from a lengthy suspension for allegedly falsifying a passport.

Despite all that, Kane has turned out to be a model player for the Oilers and has actively gotten involved in the community. He’s productive on the ice too. He finished up his short-term deal with the Oilers and signed a multi-year extension; that’s how much the Oilers liked him.

Is Corey Perry’s Situation Different? Should the Oilers Stay Away?

No one seems to know exactly what happened that got Perry’s contract terminated. It might have been a very big deal, but it might not have. Because of Chicago’s situation and public reputation, either was a no-no. As such, Holland must await clarity on Perry’s substance-abuse situation and fully investigate the circumstances of his contract termination.

Matheson doesn’t think age will be an issue, though. Despite Perry turning 39 in May, Holland has signed and trusted older players in the past. Matheson mentions 38-year-old Duncan Keith. Mike Smith was also a big part of the Oilers roster just a couple of seasons ago. Perry’s continued point production is noteworthy, and David Staples notes his scoring level compares favorably to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

There are Elements of Perry’s Game the Oilers Would Like

Perry’s aggressive playstyle, coupled with his experience as a key player on successful teams, presents an enticing prospect for the Oilers’ forward depth issues. With Sam Gagner showcasing the impact of a seasoned veteran, a move for Perry seems straightforward if no lingering concerns cloud his acquisition. He’s an ideal blend of skilled and gritty.

Corey Perry Edmonton Oilers trade talk

Perry also boasts recent Stanley Cup playoff experience with Dallas, Montreal, and Tampa Bay, adding further appeal to his potential role with the Oilers. The decision to take a chance on the accomplished forward could offer Edmonton a valuable asset.

Matheson suggests the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers may also eye Perry for their role-player needs.

Next: Should Oilers Call the Predators About a Tyson Barrie Trade?