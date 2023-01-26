O’Reilly Willing to Take Discount to Remain with Blues

On an expiring contract on a team that is slipping further and further from the playoff picture, there has been plenty of talk that the St. Louis Blues may make Ryan O’Reilly available ahead of the trade deadline.
Related: Devils Are a Team Showing Interest in Sharks’ Timo Meier
You can certainly understand why general manager Doug Armstrong would be considering moving on from his teams captain, given that he would likely garner a significant return from any team interested. In this particular situation, the team can do whatever it is they want, as O’Reilly does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. That said, if it were up to him, he would remain with the Blues, not only for this season but moving forward.
“This is where I want to be. I hope I don’t get moved, but I think things will probably progress, especially with the deadline coming up and the talks with that,” O’Reilly said. “We’ll see how it goes. We’re starting to get into that.”
The veteran forward went as far as to say he would be open to taking a discount in order to remain with the Blues. That would certainly make things more likely in regards to a potential extension, as Armstrong doesn’t have a ton of cap space to work with.
“Yeah, absolutely,” O’Reilly said in regards to potentially taking a discount to remain a Blue. “Yeah, I want to make it work, but I also want to hold my value, too. At the end of the day, it is a business, and if we can’t succeed, and you can’t do the job as a leader, then I could (see) them getting rid of me.”
What could make things difficult here is what O’Reilly sees his value at, versus what the team sees. There is no doubt he still holds plenty of value, but many are questioning whether he is caught up in a bad season or perhaps in a decline. In 37 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a disappointing 10 goals and 16 points.
Next: Canucks and Kuzmenko on Verge of Bridge Deal Extension
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Gary Bettman: “Nobody Tanks” in NHL To Get Best Draft Pick
Gary Bettman told media on Tuesday that the NHL's weighted lottery did not lead...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Don’t Overlook Flames as Trade Deadline Buyers For Top Scorer
The Calgary Flames are looking for scoring help ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 week ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Insider Says Canucks Possibly Better Off Trading Andrei Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing the extension of Andrei Kuzmenko, but are they better...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Canadiens’ Caufield, Bruins’ Pastrnak Talking Big Extensions
A pair of Original Six clubs are seeking to lock down a pair of...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to acquire Ryan O'Reilly, reports are the St....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
With trade speculation heating up, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews understands the situation he and...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Canucks Trying to Get Out From Under Conor Garland’s Contract
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to move Conor Garland's contract, but will they have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Can’t Afford to Sit On Blue Line, Must Make a Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are not at all where they want to be this season....