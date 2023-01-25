Canucks and Kuzmenko on Verge Of Bridge Deal Extension

As per NHL insider and analyst Kevin Weekes, he’s hearing the Vancouver Canucks and forward Andrei Kuzmenko might be on the verge of signing an extension. The deal is not said to be long-term, although, as Weekes points out, that could always change.
He tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m told per Van F Kuzmenko’s Camp, they’ve had discussions on Contract Extension, no urgency, but on a potential bridge deal, it could land on 2Yr 5-6M AAV. The situation remains fluid.”
This would be a good deal for the Canucks if they could get Kuzmenko to stick around for another two seasons at around $5 million per. There was talk that it could take that kind of money (or more) on a long-term deal to avoid having Kuzmenko test free agency this summer. At the same time, a bridge deal allows the forward another one or two seasons to further establish his talent in the NHL. If and when he does, he could make himself a $10 million-plus player. It also allows the Canucks an opportunity to know with certainty what they have in Kuzmenko before dishing out huge money on a contract they can’t trade.
He signed a one-year contract and if the Canucks couldn’t get something done, there was a chance he might be put up with a number of other names out of Vancouver ahead of this season’s trade deadline.
Kuzmenko has had a great season. He’s got 21 goals and 43 points in 46 games this season and he’s doing all of this on a cap hit of $950K. While he’s already 26 years old, he’s being seen as a big part of the future in Vancouver, one of the few team members the organization would like to build around. Dan Milstein talked recently about how talks were going and noted, “We will chip away and hopefully get this done very soon..” He added, “Andrei absolutely loves Vancouver and the fans, it is my job to try and work out a deal, I am hopeful we can get something done.”
Canucks Still Want to Win
Rick Dhaliwal recently suggested the Canucks can’t keep both Bo Horvat and Kuzmenko. If Horvat is likely a player the team is moving on from, signing Kuzmenko is of paramount importance. Rick Tocchet just signed on as a new coach and he wants to coach a competitive team. It’s why there’s talk the Canucks are asking for competitive players back in any deal.
Next: Talk of Dubois Ending Up With Canadiens Heating Up Again
More News
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Gary Bettman: “Nobody Tanks” in NHL To Get Best Draft Pick
Gary Bettman told media on Tuesday that the NHL's weighted lottery did not lead...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Don’t Overlook Flames as Trade Deadline Buyers For Top Scorer
The Calgary Flames are looking for scoring help ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 week ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...
-
Insider Says Canucks Possibly Better Off Trading Andrei Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing the extension of Andrei Kuzmenko, but are they better...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Canadiens’ Caufield, Bruins’ Pastrnak Talking Big Extensions
A pair of Original Six clubs are seeking to lock down a pair of...
-
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to acquire Ryan O'Reilly, reports are the St....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
With trade speculation heating up, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews understands the situation he and...
-
Canucks Trying to Get Out From Under Conor Garland’s Contract
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to move Conor Garland's contract, but will they have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Can’t Afford to Sit On Blue Line, Must Make a Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are not at all where they want to be this season....