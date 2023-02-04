Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the St. Louis Blues have already informed Ivan Barbashev’s camp that the player will not be receiving a new contract in St. Louis and is likely to be traded before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Barbashev’s name has been out there in trade rumors, but this new information means he could be among the next names moved with only a month to go before teams have to sell or buy in an effort to stock their draft cupboards or make a playoff push.

** Update: Andy Strickland is reporting that Seravalli’s information is inaccurate. He tweeted on Saturday, “This is inaccurate. If Ivan Barbashev wanted to sign a contract today he likely could. Not saying he won’t be traded prior to the deadline, but he has not been informed by the team that they aren’t interested in keeping him.”

Seravalli adds, “There is no doubt the Blues are in the process of showcasing Barbashev ahead of that trade – he’s played almost 19 minutes a night the last handful of games, where he has picked up four points in his last five. There is interest with teams hoping to rehabilitate a player who collected 26 goals and 60 points last year for the Blues.” He notes there are questions about his inconsistency and compete level but his talent is certainly there.

Barbashev is a pending UFA making $2.25 million this season. He was selected by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with the team in the 2016-17 season. Barbashev primarily plays as a center and is known for his strong two-way play and physical style of play.

What Teams Might Be Interested In Barbashev?

The Calgary Flames were a team rumored to be circling around Barbashev. Seravalli also noted during an interview with Flames Nation, “I think the Blues and Flames have had some conversation. I can’t put my finger on whether it’s on Tarasenko or whether it’s on Barbashev.” Elliotte Friedman wondered if the Vegas Golden Knights might get in on him now that Mark Stone is out indefinitely. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes that the Toronto Maple Leafs might look his way. He explains, “Barbashev is a versatile player multiple teams have their eyes on beyond the Leafs but bringing him in to stabilize Toronto’s third line could be a shrewd, cost-effective move.”

