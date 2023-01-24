Devils Are a Team Showing Interest in Sharks’ Timo Meier

During 32 Thoughts the podcast, Elliotte Friedman says it’s generally understood that if the San Jose Sharks are close to making a deal with another club, forward Timo Meier is going to be allowed to talk with other teams about a contract extension. Friedman says, “I think the other teams in the East expect the Devils to do something.” Meier could be a name they chase.

Other reporters have connected the New York Rangers to Meier and Friedman notes that the Devils will be in on this too. “I think this is a guy they like,” he noted. As per Devils’ reporter Ryan Novozinsky: “Timo Meier’s agent (Claude Lemieux) tells me he doesn’t have “any indications one way or the other with regards to the #NJDevils interest in Timo” to this point…” That doesn’t mean it’s not there. Lemieux also acknowledged there’s a real possibility his client is moved.

Timo Meier San Jose Sharks NHL

The Devils are playing well. They sit fourth in the NHL standings and second in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina is ahead of them and with the news about Max Pacioretty, it is expected that the Hurricanes could become buyers now that $7 million in cap space has been freed up thanks to Pacioretty inevitably going on LTIR. Do the Devils feel the need to keep up, or potentially ensure the Hurricanes don’t add the player they’ve got their own eyes on?

Meier is having a strong season with 27 goals and 47 points in 48 games. He’s a $6 million forward now, but a pending RFA with arbitration rights and a $10 million qualifying offer due to him. The Sharks are open to keeping him, but he will be a popular player if a team has the opportunity to talk long-term contract extension and get that annual average salary down by inking him to a max-term deal. That means trading for him and ensuring he’ll sign for 8 years.

Are the Devils prepared to commit that kind of money and term to Meier? It won’t be an easy decision, especially considering they’re about to pony up huge money to keep Jesper Bratt happy.

