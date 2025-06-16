McDavid Talks Being “Crippled” By Pressure of Game 6

Facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he’s focused on one thing: winning Game 6. He called it “fun hockey” and knows it’s a big game, but he believes he and his team have another level they can reach. The hope is they can do so on Tuesday and bring a Game 7 back to Edmonton.

Speaking to reporters after practice in Florida on Monday, McDavid acknowledged that this is a do-or-die for the Oilers. “It’s a big game. Everybody knows that. I know that, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s fun hockey. It’s been a fun series to be a part of. The Cup will be in the building. Those games are what you dream of.”

But when asked if he feels added pressure because he’s considered the best player in the world, McDavid didn’t shy away from a poignant response.

“That’s a pretty heavy question,” he said. “If you think about it that way, you’d probably be pretty crippled in terms of what you can do out there…” He added, “It’s not really about me. It’s about us trying to get a win here tomorrow night. That’s what we’re looking forward to. I think everybody has another level, myself included.”

McDavid knows how big Game 6 is for the Oilers

The Oilers are down 3-2 in the series and must win to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive. McDavid hasn’t exploded for offense yet, and has just one goal in the series. Most are waiting for him to go on a run, and if he doesn’t, many believe this series will go Florida’s way.

The franchise hasn’t hoisted the Cup since 1990, and they came close last season, only to fall short. McDavid is likely aware he needs to have his A-game going, and Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid’s drive to perform is always high.

“His goal is always to be the best player on the ice,” Knoblauch said. “He doesn’t always want to be acknowledged as the best player, but I think it drives him that he wants to be the best player. So I think he’ll be driven to be the best player this next game.”

Can McDavid be the best player, and will that be enough to extend the series?

