It sounds like the Edmonton Oilers, facing salary cap constraints, are actively exploring trade options for young defenseman Philip Broberg. According to insider and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, GM Ken Holland is shopping Broberg around. Weekes writes the team may seek a dollar-for-dollar transaction to stay within their financial constraints. If they can fill an area of need in the process, all the better.

Frank Seravalli writes, “Understand the Oilers granted permission for Philip Broberg’s camp to seek a trade. Sounds like there has been solid interest on that front. Edmonton isn’t interested in getting a pick back, they’d like a player. So you’ll have to likely find a player in a similar situation.

👀 I’m told the @EdmontonOilers are exploring potential Trade options on young D Broberg. Given the #LetsGoOilers Cap situation, it would likely have to be dollar for dollar transaction. #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter #Alberta . pic.twitter.com/PZLmS7TxXt — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 5, 2023

In some ways, this feels like a missed opportunity by the Oilers. A blueliner with real potential, fans are arguing that the Oilers never really gave him a fair shot. They often called him up, but he rarely played. When he did, it was in a limited role with limited minutes. If another team gives him the opportunity the Oilers didn’t, Edmonton might regret this decision.

Broberg is a player with evident promise and untapped potential. But, not getting much time is understandable considering he needs to beat out Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak, and Darnell Nurse for playing time. Barring an injury, Broberg was fighting an uphill battle. As such, for the trade to be justifiable, the return must bring substantial value to the team.

What Are the Oilers Looking For in a Broberg Trade?

The Oilers, actively seeking goaltending solutions with minimal cap space available, find themselves in a tight spot. General Manager Ken Holland is on the lookout for a netminder, and with limited financial flexibility, Broberg becomes a trade asset to facilitate necessary changes. The team likely can’t move Broberg’s $863K cap hit and solve their problems, but he could be part of a bigger package or a cap clearing move to ultimately do something else.

Philip Broberg Edmonton Oilers trade talk

The Oilers may feel compelled to extract whatever value they can now rather than prolonging the decision. If he’s not going to play this season, it might time to move on and get someone who will. The long-term consequences of a move may sting, but the short-term benefit, if the right trade is made, trumps it. Only time will reveal the consequences of this potential trade, and whether Broberg’s future success will unfold with another team.

The Oilers are starting to find their rhythm and outside of an injury, Broberg doesn’t appear to be part of their immediate plans. The decision to move him could bring in a rental player or someone that brings a different element.

Next: Analyst Links Former Oiler Back to Team In Depth Trade Talk