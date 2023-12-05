Hanifin Trade Rumors Intensify, But Link to Bruins Posing Issues

A few teams have been linked to trade talk involving Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. The latest is the Arizona Coyotes, who join a list that includes the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. But, a wrinkle has been added to the speculation as one insider suggests that Hanifin knows where he wants to go and other teams are scrambling trying to figure out how to deal.

Speculation surrounding a potential Hanifin trade has resurfaced this week, but according to insider Renaud Lavoie of TVA, the Flames may be running low on suitable landing spots. During a recent appearance on Sportsnet radio, Lavoie highlighted that teams might be hesitant to pursue the impending unrestricted free agent because of his strong desire to play for the Boston Bruins.

Lavoie points out that Hanifin’s availability on the trade market has been a recurring theme for the past two years. However, the major obstacle lies in his clear preference for joining the Bruins and only signing there long-term. It was said the defenseman was open to a deal in Calgary, but with both sides pivoting, Lavoie suggests it’s Boston or bust.

He goes on to explain that this knowledge has created a situation where teams are reluctant to make a move. It’s one thing to trade for a rental if the price is reflective of him being a rental. It’s another to give up a to of assets knowing there’s no shot to extend him. Only Boston would make that trade, and then one has to wonder if they would press to make the move considering they can sign him in the summer. Only if Boston feels he’s a piece of their playoff puzzle would they pull the trigger. Even then, they have leverage.

What Will the Flames Do With Hanifin If His Fate Is Determined?

Hanifin’s ties to Boston are deep-rooted, having been born and raised there. He also played a year in the NCAA at Boston College. Not only that, but Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney’s longstanding interest in Hanifin dates back to the 2015 NHL Entry Draft when he attempted to trade up to acquire him. The stars seem to be aligning that he’ll wind up there.

That leaves the Flames in a tricky spot. Take less and move him to a team that only needs a temporary solution? Or, try to deal with Boston? The Bruins don’t have a ton of assets the Flames might want to make a move. There are certain players the Bruins won’t give up, but they don’t have picks to dangle. Jimmy Murphy wonders if Matt Grzelcyk or Jake DeBrusk would be part of any trade.

Hanifin, currently 26, is enjoying a strong season with the Flames, contributing 12 points in 24 games. Notably, he is logging a career-high average ice time of 22:53 per night and boasts a plus/minus rating of +3.

