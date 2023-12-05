Oilers: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Philip Broberg

The NHL trade market has a new defenseman on it. Earlier today (Dec. 5), NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported on X that the Edmonton Oilers are exploring trade options for 2019 eighth-overall pick Philip Broberg. Frank Seravalli added that the Oilers have given Broberg permission to seek a trade. He noted that the Oilers are not interested in a draft pick and would prefer a player, likely in a similar situation as Broberg.

Broberg has had a tough time adjusting to the NHL level with the Oilers. Although this is the case, the 22-year-old has a lot of potential, and a change of scenery may be what he needs to take that next step. Let’s discuss three teams who could consider taking a shot on the former top prospect now.

Philip Broberg Oilers trade talk

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders could be an intriguing landing spot for Broberg. Adam Pelech was recently placed on long-term injured reserve, while Sebastian Aho is also sidelined. Due to this, the Islanders could use a left-shot defenseman and have been looking to add one. Perhaps taking a shot on Broberg could make sense for them. He would be a potential upgrade over Samuel Bolduc on their second pairing.

The Islanders also have a young former top prospect who could use a change of scenery – Oliver Wahlstrom. The 2018 first-round pick has shown flashes of top-six potential, but he has struggled this season, posting five points in his first 17 games. However, there is a chance that he would thrive with a talented Oilers offense if acquired.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens stand out as a club that could pursue Broberg. This is because the Habs are rebuilding and are in a prime position to take a shot on a promising young player like Broberg. While they have some solid left-shot defenseman in their system, there would be no harm in adding him to their group.

As for potential players whom the Canadiens could target, their goalies naturally stand out. The Oilers have scouted all three of them this season. However, from a financial standpoint, Cayden Primeau is the only goalie who could work in a one-for-one trade. However, just Primeau would be an underwhelming return for Broberg to some.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are another team that stands out as a possible landing spot for Broberg. Like the Habs, they are rebuilding, and Broberg could be appealing to them because of it. With that, the left side of their defensive group needs a boost, and he would give them that if he improves his play.

Morgan Frost is one Flyers trade target who could grab the Oilers’ attention in a potential swap. Yet, the Oilers would need to move out more salary to afford his $2.1 million cap hit. Defenseman Nick Seeler could make sense with his $775,000 cap hit, but he is also much older than Broberg at 30 years old and a bottom-pairing shutdown defenseman.

Nevertheless, seeing where Broberg ends up being moved will be intriguing. Expect trade talk surrounding him to ramp up, and let’s see if any of these three clubs land him.

