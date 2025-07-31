Oilers’ Summer Shuffle: Built for a Better Run in 2025-26?

As part of The Hockey News’ NHL Summer Splash series, the Edmonton Oilers came in at No. 18—right in the middle of the pack for teams that didn’t get dramatically better or worse this offseason. But for a team that just came off back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, even small changes could have major implications. So the question is: Are the Oilers actually better than they were last season?

Let’s look at the net changes.

Leon Draisaitl injured for the Edmonton Oilers

Additions for the Oilers

This season’s additions include Andrew Mangiapane, David Tomasek, Isaac Howard, and Curtis Lazar.

Mangiapane is the most significant get—a proven 20-goal scorer (one time 35-goal forward) with two-way ability who could flourish in Edmonton’s top-six. The Oilers are hoping he’ll find some of his old game from this time with the Calgary Flames, boosting his production beyond what he did with the Washington Capitals. This is a solid and relatively inexpensive bet.

Howard is a high-upside college prospect who won the Hobey Baker Award and will get a prime look in a top role alongside some of the team’s top stars. He is being added to score goals, but he is eager to play in all situations. There is some discrepancy when it comes to predictions about where he’ll slot in to start the season, but the Oilers have high hopes and traded a solid prospect in Sam O’Reilly to acquire him from Tampa Bay.

Lazar adds veteran depth as he tries to bounce back from a lackluster season where an injury slowed him down. He won’t be a regular, but he could turn into a consistent fourth-line player. A right-shot center who can win faceoffs is never a bad addition.

Tomasek remains a question mark, but the Oilers gave him a one-year, UFA deal. It’s expected that the team will give him ample opportunity to prove himself.

The Departures for the Oilers

There is no denying that the Oilers lost several solid pieces. Evander Kane, Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, Derek Ryan, John Klingberg, and Drake Caggiula are all gone. Many of these players would have stayed if Edmonton could have afforded their salaries in a rising salary cap era that saw a couple of teams overspend.

Not everyone played a role in the Oilers’ postseason run, but that’s a lot of playoff experience and complementary skill, particularly from Brown, Kane, and Perry, who had strong postseasons in 2024 and 2025.

Are the Oilers Better Or Worse?

The loss of grit and veteran savvy could hurt, but the Oilers are banking on youth and internal growth. There are enough veterans still on this roster that the playoff man games lost don’t leave this team depleted.

If this summer has told us anything, it’s that the Oilers believe in Howard and Matthew Savoie. Perhaps that’s a byproduct of limited cap space. GM Stan Bowman didn’t have room for big swings, but may still look for upgrades near the trade deadline. As for what he’ll prioritize, the feeling is goaltending if it seems at all suspect this season.

So—are they better? That depends. If Mangiapane bounces back and the young guns break through, Edmonton could be more dangerous than ever. They will certainly be faster and play at a quicker pace. If not, the step back shouldn’t be sizeable. This is still a deep team with elite talent. They’re playoff-bound unless something unforeseen strikes.

