Insider: Dakota Joshua Trade “Not Done”, Canucks Target 2nd-Line Center

Jeff Marek raised eyebrows this week when discussing the Vancouver Canucks’ decision to move on from gritty forward Dakota Joshua, suggesting the trade “is not done yet.” The trade was both a surprise and not a shocker to many. The Canucks needed to move cap space, but some analysts were taken aback when it was Joshua who was moved for very little return.

Granted, Vancouver had just picked up Evander Kane in a deal with the Edmonton Oilers, but Joshua still has a lot to offer and the expectation was/is that he will bounce back from a tough season due to health issues.

The Canucks had extremely high hopes for Joshua two seasons ago. He became a fan favourite in Vancouver thanks to his willingness to play a physical brand of hockey, his hustle, and his commitment to two-way play. He was a valuable piece, which understandably meant his departure was going to hit some fans hard.

The Canucks Are Thinking About the Bigger Picture

But as Marek points out, the bigger picture may explain the move: “How else are they going to make cap space?” he asked rhetorically, alluding to the Canucks’ pursuit of a second-line center. With the 2025-26 salary cap set at $95.5 million, the Canucks are clearly operating with a specific target in mind—and offloading Joshua’s contract could be just step one.

Dakota Joshua Vancouver Canucks extension

So what does Marek mean when he says the trade isn’t done? It likely suggests Vancouver has a follow-up move in the works, possibly involving a more significant acquisition down the middle. Shedding Joshua’s deal could be the necessary precursor to bringing in a bigger name, especially if the club is gearing up for a deeper playoff run and needs to address secondary scoring and depth down the middle.

Where they go now is unclear, and when they make their move may depend on how the season starts.

Until that next shoe drops, judgment on the Joshua deal will have to wait.

Next: Should Oilers Trade Scribe’s Midseason List to Land $66M Goalie?

