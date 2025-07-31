Edmonton Oilers
Trading Underpaid Winger Midseason Would Be a Major Mistake for Oilers
Trading a young top-six winger who’s already found chemistry with Leon Draisaitl would be a mistake for the Edmonton Oilers.
The idea of trading one of Edmonton’s key young top-nine (maybe even top-six) wingers midseason, as recently hinted at by Allan Mitchell of The Athletic when he brought up Vasily Podkolzin‘s name as trade bait, feels like a step backward for a team trying to balance Cup contention with long-term stability.
In a recent post, Mitchell acknowledged the chemistry Podkolzin had with Leon Draisaitl and applauded his underlying numbers. However, he also wrote:
“…Podkolzin’s offence has been inconsistent during his young NHL career, and with [Isaac] Howard and [Matt] Savoie both pushing for time on the skill lines, the big Russian will need to remain productive on the No. 2 line. If he falters, an NHL team may ask after him, and Bowman could cash in his young winger for help elsewhere.”
I’m often in agreement with Mitchell’s takes, but on this one, I can’t see a situation where Edmonton would want to do anything except sign Podkolzin to an early extension.
Podkolzin Deserves Better Than to Be Trade Bait for the Oilers
Podkozlin earned his spot alongside Draisaitl last season, outperforming expectations and bumping a veteran like Jeff Skinner out of the lineup. His five-on-five production—2.17 points per 60 with a 59 percent goal share—was among the best on the team. Giving up on that kind of chemistry and potential now, especially for a short-term return, would echo the very mistakes Edmonton has worked to correct.
It’s not often that a team lands on found money. That’s what Podkolzin is. A castaway from the Vancouver Canucks, he’s making $1 million this season before becoming an RFA. He’s under team control, he’s young, tenacious, skilled, and by most accounts, the hardest-working forward on the team. He’s early to every practice by a mile, and he stays late, while staying extremely coachable. You don’t bail on that kind of upside at such a low cost, especially when the organization badly needs value deals on the books.
General manager Stan Bowman has spent his first year of his run at the top trying to replenish a depleted prospect pool left behind by a decade of dealing away youth for rentals. Trading one of his own acquisitions this early would run counter to that effort, particularly with promising but unproven players like Ike Howard and Savoie still fighting for full-time NHL roles. It seems more likely that those two would struggle before Podkolzin would. Especially given that, even if Podkolzin isn’t scoring, he brings another element with his physicality and compete level.
Unless this winger drastically underperforms, there’s no sensible reason to cut bait. Edmonton simply can’t afford to sacrifice another young asset for short-term gain—not when he’s already shown he can deliver.
Next: Without Trade, Oilers May be Forced to Overpay on Ekholm Extension
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 seconds ago
Trading Underpaid Winger Midseason Would Be a Major Mistake for Oilers
Trading a young top-six winger who’s already found chemistry with Leon Draisaitl would be...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Still Shopping: Maple Leafs Linked to 30-Plus Goal Wingers
With Mitch Marner gone, the Maple Leafs may look to the trade market for...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 21 hours ago
Rielly Trade Idea Swaps Defense for Forward, Gives Leafs New Look
A trade idea swaps Morgan Rielly for a young forward, giving the Maple Leafs...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 22 hours ago
Potential Karlsson-to-Hurricanes Trade Hits Snag, Per NHL Insider
A rumored deal sending Erik Karlsson to the Hurricanes makes sense on paper, but...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
GM Says Hurricanes Stiffed by Norris Trophy-Winning Defenseman
Don Waddell says a top defenseman and his agent backed out of a deal,...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Proposed Rodrigues Trade to Leafs Makes Little Sense for the Panthers
Evan Rodrigues has been floated in trade rumors, but moving a proven playoff performer...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider: Oilers to Finalize 5 Key Extensions Within Next 4 Weeks
Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer predicts GM Stan Bowman could finalize extensions for five...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Positive Update on Kyle Connor Extension Talks with the Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor’s extension talks take a positive turn for the Winnipeg Jets as they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Surprise Name Highlights Scribe’s List of Top Oilers Trade Assets
A surprise name was throw into a list of Oilers trade assets, as Edmonton...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Analyst Eyes Rangers’ Vet as Ideal Maple Leafs Trade Target
Analyst Jay Rosehill believes the Maple Leafs should target a Rangers center in a...